Matinee Performance Added on August 3rd For WTG's Production of DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney's The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including "Under the Sea," "Kiss the Girl" and "Part of Your World."

Ariel, King Triton's youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

Disney's The Little Mermaid offers a fantastic creative opportunity for rich costumes and sets, as well as the chance to perform some of the best-known songs from the past 30 years.

Join WTG under the sea for this wonderful show featuring amazing local talent on stage and behind the scenes. This is the must-see event of the summer for kids and adults.

Performance Details

August 2, 3, 8, 9 & 10 at 7:30 pm

August 3 & 4 at 2 pm

$23 Adults $20 Students/Seniors (60+) $15 Children under 12

$15 UCONN/ECSU/QVCC Students

Go to https://www.windhamtheaterguild.org/ and get your tickets today.

