Marie Osmond Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse In December

Marie Osmond has spent more than six iconic decades in the entertainment business performing as a successful singer, television performer and talk show host, dancer, actor, author, entrepreneur and public speaker. She has continued to maintain relevance, remaining an instantly recognizable figure across the globe.

Her debut single "Paper Roses" reached the #1 spot on two Billboard charts, a feat that not only placed her among an elite class of musical royalty, but instantly catapulted her into international superstardom.

This holiday season, she is spreading cheer with her Symphonic Christmas Tour, making her only Connecticut stop at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 7:30pm. This performance will feature 15 members of the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra! Osmond will perform holiday favorites as well as her Billboard chart-topping singles including "Paper Roses," "Read My Lips," "There's No Stopping Your Heart" and more!

Before the show, all ticket holders are invited to a pre-show holiday wine tasting in the lobby beginning at 6:30pm.

A multiple gold and platinum-selling artist and CMA winner, Marie will also enchant audiences with songs from her most recent album, Unexpected, which covers a multitude of styles from opera to Broadway to timeless classics including "What A Wonderful World," "Somewhere," "Pie Jesu," "Over The Rainbow" among many others. Marie can't wait to share the power of music with her fans this Christmas!

Marie Osmond is a multiple gold and platinum selling artist and CMA winner, garnering numerous Billboard chart-topping singles and albums, and three New York Times Bestselling books. She has entertained millions throughout the world through television including her run as co-host on "The Talk", radio, film, literature and live concerts. She has starred on Broadway as Anna in The King and I, Maria in The Sound of Music; and with her brother in their holiday production Donny & Marie - A Broadway Christmas. As a philanthropist, she co-founded Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, which has raised over 8 billion dollars for children to date. CMN Hospitals raises funds for 170 children's hospitals that support the health of 10 million kids each year in the U.S. and Canada. Each week, Marie posts on her website and socials her "Sunday Message" to inspire and connect with her fans.

Her most recent studio album, Unexpected, is an opera-meets-American standard album. Released in 2021, it came 5 years after her Top 10 Billboard Country Chart album, Music is Medicine. Prior to Unexpected's release, she told PEOPLE Magazine - "People know me from so many different kinds of music, but I don't think they realize I've been loving this music - the opera, the Broadway and American standards - since I was a young girl. I've sung some of these songs over the years, but to collect them all in one place? It is unexpected. But it is also my heart, so from my heart to the fans, this is for them."