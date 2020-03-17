MTC Postpones BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY

MTC has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Dear MTC Community,

Like so many of you, MTC has witnessed COVID-19 spread from an isolated outbreak to a distressing global pandemic. Here at MTC, the health, safety and well-being of patrons, students, staff and artists is tantamount. With that in mind, we have rescheduled our production of BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY, originally scheduled to run March 20 - April 5, 2020. The new BUDDY dates are Friday, May 15 through Sunday, May 31, 2020.

As a nonprofit arts organization, weighing whether to reschedule performances has been a challenging experience-but your safety is our top priority. If you are already holding tickets for BUDDY, your tickets will automatically be transferred to the corresponding new date. For example, if your tickets were for the "first Saturday 8pm show" originally scheduled for March 21, they will now work for the NEW "first Saturday 8pm show" which is May 16. If your new tickets are not convenient, you may call the box office and exchange the tickets for another performance with no exchange fee.

If you have not purchased tickets and wish to do so for the new dates, you may do so at www.musictheatreofct.com.

Until today, BUDDY was well into rehearsal and we could tell even at this early stage that the production is destined to be stellar. We are so grateful to be able to reschedule this show and cannot wait to share the story of this extraordinary artist with you.

Lastly, this national crisis has hit all arts organizations particularly hard and MTC is no exception. We would be so grateful if you would consider making a charitable contribution to help us continue operating through this unprecedented crisis. Contributions may be made on the above website as well.

We send you all strength, hope and good health as we navigate through this challenging period and look forward to a return to better times.

With our gratitude,

Kevin Connors

MTC Co-Founder and Executive Artistic Director





