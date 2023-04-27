MEAN GIRLS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, and More Set For Palace Theater Waterbury's 2023-2024 Webster Bank Broadway Series

The Palace Theater has announced a seven-show line-up for the 2023-2024 Webster Bank Broadway Series. Filled with exciting titles, including the nine-time Tony Award winning THE BOOK OF MORMON, and Harper Lee'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, the most successful play in Broadway history. The season features the best Broadway has to offer:

Pretty Woman: The Musical, October 10-12, 2023: based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird, November 3-5, 2023: All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. The New York Times Critic's Pick TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is "the most successful American play in Broadway history" (60 Minutes). Rolling Stone gives it 5 stars, calling it "an emotionally shattering landmark production of an American classic," and New York Magazine calls it "a real phenomenon. Majestic and incandescent, it's filled with breath and nuance and soul." With direction by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD - "the greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, December 15-16, 2023: ON YOUR FEET! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. Now their story is an all-new exhilarating original musical winning the hearts of critics and audiences alike, with the Chicago Tribune declaring "IT'S A HIT!" and The New York Times cheering, "The very air in the room seems to vibrate in this undeniably crowd-pleasing musical!"

ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3" and "Coming Out of the Dark." Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

Jesus Christ Superstar, April 2-3, 2024: Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a mesmerizing new production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

The Book of Mormon, April 26-28, 2024: The New York Times calls it "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It's THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award winning Best Musical.

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, THE BOOK OF MORMON has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.

Mean Girls, May 18-19, 2024: Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). The story of a naïve newbie who falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies, MEAN GIRLS "delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

The Kite Runner, June 4-6, 2024: Based on Khaled Hosseini's beloved, international best-selling novel, THE KITE RUNNER is a powerful new play adapted by Matthew Spangler that follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Afghanistan is a divided country, and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the incident which will change their lives forever. Told across two decades and two continents, THE KITE RUNNER is an unforgettable journey of forgiveness, and shows us all that we can be good again.

For information about becoming a season subscriber call the theater's box office at 203.346.2000. Single ticket on sale dates for the individual engagements will be announced later.