Lunchtime Lecture Series to Present Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Cheney Hall

Join David Garnes as he discusses LTM's upcoming production of Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice with members of the cast and creative team.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
VIDEO: Judy McLane Rehearses 'Some People' For Goodspeed's GYPSY Photo 2 VIDEO: Judy McLane Rehearses 'Some People' For Goodspeed's GYPSY
The Niantic Bay Playhouse Presents ANNIE JR. A Musical for All Ages Photo 3 The Niantic Bay Playhouse Presents ANNIE JR. A Musical for All Ages
Review: CABARET at Downtown Cabaret Theatre Photo 4 Review: CABARET at Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Review: CABARET at Downtown Cabaret Theatre

Lunchtime Lecture Series will present Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Cheney Hall.

The event is free, but registration is required. The event will take place on Wed, May 24th, 2023 at 12:00 pm.


Suggested donation $5.00 Please click here to register.

Join David Garnes as he discusses LTM's upcoming production of Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice with members of the cast and creative team.

Free and open to the public, Lunchtime Lectures offer an opportunity to learn about LTM's productions, providing insights into the creative process, background information about the play, its production history, and the playwright, and much more about theatre and the arts. These discussions are an informal lecture style with an opportunity to ask questions after the chat.

ABOUT DAVID GARNES


For the past several seasons, LTM member and dramaturg David Garnes has led Little Theatre's Lunchtime Lecture Series. David is the author of four books: Back to Manhattan: A Life in New York; Waitin' for the Train to Come In: A Novel of World War II; From My Life: Travels and Adventures; and After the War Was Over: Poems of an American Childhood. His essays have appeared in many publications, including America in WWII, The Isherwood Century, Telling Tales Out Of School, Latin Lovers, Stories From The Other Side, Chicken Soup For the Volunteer's Soul, Liberating Minds, When A Lifemate Dies, A Loving Testimony, Mourning Our Mothers, and various newspapers and academic reference books. Garnes' forthcoming books are the novels Sal's War and Morningside Drive.



RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

Playhouse Theatre Group Announces Featured Performers And Guests Artists For ENCORE! RAZZL Photo
Playhouse Theatre Group Announces Featured Performers And Guests Artists For ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER

Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE! It will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2023. The theme this year is RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER.

Broadways Jenn Colella Performs Live With John McDaniel At Legacy Theatre On May 7 Photo
Broadway's Jenn Colella Performs Live With John McDaniel At Legacy Theatre On May 7

Broadway's Jenn Colella performs live with John McDaniel at Legacy Theatre on May 7 at 2pm.

Review: THE WINTERS TALE at Hartford Stage Photo
Review: THE WINTER'S TALE at Hartford Stage

What did our critic think of THE WINTER'S TALE at Hartford Stage? The Winter's Tale, currently at Hartford Stage through May 7 and directed by Artistic Director Melia Bensussen, confronts an audience with a story difficult to believe from the start, whether or not one is a Shakespeare fan. Add to this Bensussen's vision, which includes problematic design elements and some unfortunate casting, and you have a version of the play that leaves us relatively unmoved. This is a shame, as The Winter's Tale is not often performed, and I was very eager to see it at this historically revered home for Shakespeare productions.

May Open Mic Night At The MAC Set For Next Week Photo
May Open Mic Night At The MAC Set For Next Week

Attention all performers and music enthusiasts! Get ready for an unforgettable night of entertainment at the MAC's second-to-last monthly Open Mic Night of the season on Wednesday, May 10th. This is your chance to showcase your talents and take the stage in front of a lively audience, regardless of your skill level or experience.


More Hot Stories For You

Lunchtime Lecture Series to Present Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Cheney HallLunchtime Lecture Series to Present Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Cheney Hall
Playhouse Theatre Group Announces Featured Performers And Guests Artists For ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDERPlayhouse Theatre Group Announces Featured Performers And Guests Artists For ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER
Broadway's Jenn Colella Performs Live With John McDaniel At Legacy Theatre On May 7Broadway's Jenn Colella Performs Live With John McDaniel At Legacy Theatre On May 7
May Open Mic Night At The MAC Set For Next WeekMay Open Mic Night At The MAC Set For Next Week

Videos

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON! Video
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON!
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BILL CHARLAP TRIO
Music Mountain (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SpongeBob SquarePants: A Broadway Musical
Cirillo Summer Theatre (7/29-8/05)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DROP DEAD (a comedy murder mystery)
Town Players of New Canaan (4/21-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Horszowski Trio
Music Mountain (6/25-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seriously Funny IMPROV WORKSHOP
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MAUCHA ADNET WITH THE BRAZILIAN TRIO "BOSSA ALWAYS NOVA"
Music Mountain (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dial M for Murder
Westport Country Playhouse (7/11-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Offsite Connecticut Theatre (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ON GOLDEN POND
The Sherman Playhouse (4/21-5/13)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ariel Quartet
Music Mountain (7/09-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU