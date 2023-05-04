Lunchtime Lecture Series to Present Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Cheney Hall

Lunchtime Lecture Series will present Jane Austen's PRIDE & PREJUDICE at Cheney Hall.

The event is free, but registration is required. The event will take place on Wed, May 24th, 2023 at 12:00 pm.



Suggested donation $5.00 Please click here to register.

Join David Garnes as he discusses LTM's upcoming production of Jane Austen's Pride & Prejudice with members of the cast and creative team.

Free and open to the public, Lunchtime Lectures offer an opportunity to learn about LTM's productions, providing insights into the creative process, background information about the play, its production history, and the playwright, and much more about theatre and the arts. These discussions are an informal lecture style with an opportunity to ask questions after the chat.

ABOUT DAVID GARNES



For the past several seasons, LTM member and dramaturg David Garnes has led Little Theatre's Lunchtime Lecture Series. David is the author of four books: Back to Manhattan: A Life in New York; Waitin' for the Train to Come In: A Novel of World War II; From My Life: Travels and Adventures; and After the War Was Over: Poems of an American Childhood. His essays have appeared in many publications, including America in WWII, The Isherwood Century, Telling Tales Out Of School, Latin Lovers, Stories From The Other Side, Chicken Soup For the Volunteer's Soul, Liberating Minds, When A Lifemate Dies, A Loving Testimony, Mourning Our Mothers, and various newspapers and academic reference books. Garnes' forthcoming books are the novels Sal's War and Morningside Drive.