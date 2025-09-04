Long Wharf Theatre Welcomes Meredith Suttles as New Managing Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Long Wharf Theatre has appointed Meredith Suttles as its new Managing Director. A seasoned arts executive with over two decades of leadership across theatre management, fundraising and organizational strategy, Suttles brings a proven track record of guiding institutions through moments of transformation and growth.

Suttles previously served as Managing Director of Marin Theatre Company in the Bay Area, shepherding the organization through the pandemic and strengthening its administrative and financial operations, strategic planning and community partnerships. She oversaw the company’s shift back to live audiences, rebuilt staff capacity and reshaped programming to ensure it represented a diverse community and the rich audience experiences of live theatre. Most recently she served as an Associate Consultant with A.D. Hamingson & Associates, where she led advancement strategy for Williamstown Theatre Festival, guided long-term planning for Mid Atlantic Arts and advance capital campaign efforts for multiple organizations.

Earlier in her career, Suttles held key development roles at TheaterWorksUSA, Soho Repertory Theatre and The Public Theater in New York City. In each of her roles, Suttles brings an understanding of the importance of regional theatre as a cultural cornerstone across communities.

In the last season alone, Long Wharf Theatre welcomed 1,884 first time attendees which accounted for 66 percent of total ticket sales for the year. In all, the audience engagement represents a 44 percent increase in year-over-year attendance compared to the previous season.