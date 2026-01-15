Little Theatre Of Manchester To Host Lunchtime Lecture On Neil Simon's RUMORS At Cheney Hall

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Little Theatre of Manchester (LTM) will host a free Lunchtime Lecture focused on its upcoming production of RUMORS at Cheney Hall. The in-person indoor event will be open to the public, with registration requested.

The discussion will be moderated by David Garnes and will feature members of the cast and creative team from RUMORS. The conversation will examine the development of the production and offer insight into the rehearsal process, the play’s background, and its place within the playwright’s body of work. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions following the discussion.

LTM’s Lunchtime Lecture series is designed to provide audiences with context around its productions, including information about the creative process, the play’s history, and broader theatrical themes.

RUMORS, written by Neil Simon, centers on a group of affluent couples who gather at a New York townhouse to celebrate a wedding anniversary. When the guests discover that the host has been injured and his wife has disappeared, a series of misunderstandings and improvised explanations unfolds as they attempt to manage the situation before more guests arrive.

The Lunchtime Lecture is free to attend, though advance registration is requested.

Registration Requested