Legacy Theatre Announces Valentine's Ticket Deal For I DO! I DO!

Looking for a gift for that special someone in your life this Valentine's Day? Beginning Saturday, February 12th and running until midnight on Valentine's Day, the Legacy Theatre in Branford, CT will run a special Buy 1, Get 1 50% off sale for tickets to I Do! I Do!, the opening production of Legacy's 2022 season. I Do! I Do! will play Thursdays through Saturdays at the theatre from April 28-May 14 as the first of Legacy's Mainstage shows.

The story of a marriage is at the center of I Do! I Do!, an intimate and nostalgic work by Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones of The Fantasticks fame. The show begins with Michael and Agnes on their wedding day. Their vows behind them, they look forward to spending the rest of their lives together. We watch as they go through their wedding night jitters, raise a family, and negotiate midlife crises. Then, after 50 years of marriage, the couple leaves their house to the next pair of newlyweds. Written as a star vehicle for theatre legends, Mary Martin and Robert Preston, the original Broadway production received seven Tony Award nominations. Keely Baisden Knudsen, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Legacy Theatre, takes the helm once more as the Director of the production. I Do! I Do! is also set to star the incomparable Stephanie Stiefel Williams, theatre Co-Founder and former Miss Connecticut, in the role of Agnes.

This touching tale of two soul mates navigating the perils of life is set to a tuneful and charming score that will have you saying "I do!" from the moment the curtain rises! Don't miss out on this stellar production - take advantage of Legacy's Valentine's Sale to reserve your seats. The sale will apply to new purchases only. Tickets can be bought online for the duration of the sale at Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org, using the code VALENTINE. Tickets can also be purchased in-person or via phone at the Box Office on Valentine's Day during open hours, 9:30am-2:30pm. The Box Office can be reached at (203) 315-1901. Fully priced tickets to the production are $35-$60, though patrons can also take advantage of Legacy's 2022 Membership, which includes a discount of 10% off up to two tickets to all productions, or Legacy's Mainstage Subscription, which includes 1 ticket to each of their four Mainstage Productions for a discounted price.

The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT. In keeping with Connecticut Safety Guidelines, masks are required for non-vaccinated patrons when in the building and are also strongly recommended for those who have been vaccinated, though not required. Legacy Theatre has a state-of-the-art air filtration system, and the theatre is cleaned and sanitized between every show.