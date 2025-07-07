Laurie Berkner - The 'Queen Of Kids' Music' - To Return To The Ravinia Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's an annual tradition! Legendary children's musician and Chicagoland favorite Laurie Berkner will return to the main stage Pavilion at the Ravinia Festival at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 9, with a “Greatest Hits” solo concert. This marks the 14th year in which Laurie has performed at Ravinia.

"What an honor it is to perform at the Ravinia Festival year after year!" says Laurie Berkner. "It truly is one of my favorite venues to play. The energy and excitement of the crowd is so joyful, and I love being able to share my music with all the families there. I can't wait to once again march like dinosaurs, swim like fish, and jump like Harry the Chipmunk together!”

A true pioneer in children's music, providing a soundtrack to childhood and memories that last a lifetime, Laurie Berkner will perform songs from a career spanning more than 25 years, including such well-loved hits as "Victor Vito," "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)," "Pig On Her Head," "We Are The Dinosaurs," "Rocketship Run," "The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)," and more recent fan favorites like "Superhero," "Waiting for the Elevator," “My Bunny Goes Hop,” and "Chipmunk at the Gas Pump."

At her Ravinia show, in addition to familiar hits, Laurie will play songs that are featured on both of her tonies, along with catchy new singles like “Walking With The Penguins” and “Everyone's Demanding Bananas.” Laurie's concerts showcase an array of tunes that encourage kids and grownups alike to get up and dance. Kids should plan to bring their dancing shoes and a stuffed animal (for their heads).

Watch Laurie Berkner in action on her Youtube channel HERE.

About Laurie Berkner:

Laurie Berkner is a singer, songwriter, lyricist, author, and founder of Two Tomatoes Records, LLC. With more than 1.7 billion total streams, an average of more than 22 million monthly streams, more than 535 million YouTube channel views, and millions of albums, songs, and DVDs sold, Laurie's songs have become beloved classics for children worldwide.

Business Insider dubbed Laurie “the gold standard of the children's music world.” As a leader and innovator in children's music and entertainment for more than 25 years, Laurie has released 17 bestselling, award-winning albums, was the first recording artist ever to perform in music videos on Noggin, appeared regularly on the network's Jack's Big Music Show, and helped develop the short form animated musical preschool series Sing It, Laurie! on Universal Kids (f0rmerly Sprout TV). She has made multiple appearances on national TV shows such as Today, Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Tamron Hall Show, and more. Laurie's 17th album, Laurie Berkner Greatest Hits, was released in May 2025.

Laurie has authored several picture books based on her songs and has created two Laurie Berkner's Song and Story Kitchen series with Audible Studios, who released them as 10-chapter audio books through the Audible Originals brand. She has written the music and lyrics for three Off-Broadway children's musicals originally produced by New York City Children's Theatre and now presented regionally. Laurie has performed at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, and the White House, among many other prestigious venues.

Laurie Berkner has received tremendous critical acclaim. USA Today named Laurie "the undisputed queen of kindie rock." The New York Times lauded Laurie as "the Adele of the preschool crowd." The Wall Street Journal called Laurie "one of the most popular children's performers in America ... her music is distinctive because it speaks to kids without talking down to them, charming youngsters without boring grown-ups." NPR's All Things Considered declared, "Laurie Berkner is like a goddess to these children.”