LTM's Evenings@7 Will Present THE WAVERLY GALLERY

"The Waverly Gallery," is an autobiographical memory play narrated by a young man whose grandmother suffers from dementia. It is a harrowingly honest group portrait of the havoc wrought by that disease, not only on those who have it but on those who love them.

About Evenings@7

Evenings@7 offers FREE presentations of intimate script-in-hand play readings. Open to the public, these ONE-NIGHT ONLY performances are part of Little Theatre's mission to develop art and artists. This series, featuring both established plays and musicals and new works, enables local talent to grow in their craft by performing for live audiences in a casual atmosphere with minimal production elements. This is the first in our series for 2020.

Director: Todd Santa Maria

The Waverly Gallery by Kenneth Lonergan

Shows are open to the public & free of charge, however, donations are gladly accepted.

For more information regarding, call the Box Office at 860-647-9824 or visit cheneyhall.org.





