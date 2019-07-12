LTM's Evenings@7 Presents INALIENABLE WRIGHTS

Jul. 12, 2019  

LTM's Evenings@7 Presents INALIENABLE WRIGHTS

INALIENABLE WRIGHTS is a dramatic comedy about a political family that is more about family than it is about politics. The play chronicles a period in the life of the Wright family as they deal with the stresses of tradition, money and scandal. It is a story about elitism, power and infidelity with a dose of narcissism thrown in for good measure.

Evenings@7 offers FREE presentations of intimate script-in-hand play readings. Open to the public, these ONE-NIGHT ONLY performances are part of Little Theatre's mission to develop art and artists. This series, featuring both established plays and musicals and new works, enables local talent to grow in their craft by performing for live audiences in a casual atmosphere with minimal production elements. The 2019 Season continues in October we present THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY, by Kristoffer Diaz and directed by Tina Huey. The final show of the Evenings @ 7 Season is in November with ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD by Tom Stoppard.

Shows are open to the public & free of charge, however, donations are gladly accepted.

For more information regarding, call the Box Office at 860-647-9824.

