Kristin Chenoweth Will Perform At Ridgefield Playhouse's Fall Gala

As a non-profit performing arts center, The Ridgefield Playhouse, like any other non-profit organization, relies heavily on its annual fundraising events. And, thanks to generous Gala sponsors, you're in for a treat!

The Ridgefield Playhouse Fall Gala will not only feature an open bar, dinner, and one-of-a-kind auction items, the highlight of the evening will be a performance by Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth, who will perform Broadway classics, standards and pop hits! Sponsors for this year's Fall Gala are: the Berisford, Cox, Rabinowitz, Ross, & Stockel Families; Colonial Automobile Group & the Beylouni Family; Tauck and Wells Fargo Private Bank at the Diamond level. There is an anonymous donor at the Platinum level. The Gold Sponsors are Scott & Danielle Edwardson and Mr. & Mrs. Robert Kaufman. The Silver Sponsors are Eric Diefenbach & JK Brown, Daniela Sikora & Keitha Kinne and AllShows.com. Deb & Howard Bubb, Ann & Steve Carlson, and The Sawtelle Family are Bronze level sponsors. This year's Gala is part of the Northern Trust Broadway & Cabaret Series with additional support provided by All Season Party Rentals, Hollandia Nurseries, Pepsi, and Reliance Merchant Services & Reli-Bid and Rodier Flowers.

The first portion of the evening takes place at Yanity Gym, adjacent to The Playhouse, which will be transformed into a beautiful party space by our Gala Committee. Beginning at 5:30pm, Gala ticket holders will be treated to gourmet foods from caterers and restaurants such as Atria Senior Living Culinary Chefs, Bareburger, Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe, Gallo Ristorante, Parma Market and Bakery, Some Things Fishy Catering, Southwest Café, Sunrise Signature Chef, Tablao Wine Bar, Tawa Fine Indian Cuisine, Tequila Escape Kitchen & Bar, TerraSole, The Cake Box, and Whistle Stop Bakery. Open bar is courtesy of our beverage sponsors: Asylum Distillery, Campari, Got Attitude Vodka, Pera Wines, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Radeberger Pilsner, Two Roads Brewing Company, Schöfferhofer Hefeweizen, Treasury Wine Estates and Reverie Brewing Company. Guests can also bid on dozens of silent auction items. The live auction and Kristin Chenoweth performance is slated for 8pm in the theater.

Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. She received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in "Pushing Daisies," won a Tony Award for You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown and was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in the Broadway smash-hit Wicked. Chenoweth will make her Playhouse debut the day after her new album, For the Girls, is scheduled for release. Don't miss this night of Broadway classics, standards and pop hits!

For tickets ($195 - $250) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





