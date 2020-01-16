Jeffrey Tambor Flips To Char Dick Cavett For Live Podcast Taping At The Ridgefield Playhouse

Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor Jeffrey Tambor ("Transparent, "Arrested Development," "The Larry Sanders Show") will flip the script on renowned interviewer Dick Cavett when he brings his podcast "Acting Schmacting" live to The Ridgefield Playhouse stage Thursday, January 23rd at 7:30pm for a conversation with the Emmy Award-winning Cavett.

Spanning five decades, Dick Cavett's television career has defined excellence in the interview format. He has interviewed some of the greatest talents of our time including: Salvador Dali, Katharine Hepburn, Judy Garland, Marlon Brando, John Lennon and more. This performance will be recorded for Tambor's podcast and is part of Hearst Media Entertaining Conversation Series Visit TerraSole (3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield) for dinner before the show and get a free glass of house wine or dessert with your entrée when you present your tickets! Media partner for this event is WPKN The Real Alternative.

Cavett last graced The Playhouse stage with his interview of actor Christopher Walken. Now he will switch chairs for an in-depth interview by actor Jeffrey Tambor. A talented actor who has appeared in Film, TV and on Broadway, Cavett has been nominated for eleven Emmy Awards (the most recent in 2012 for the HBO special, "Mel Brooks and Dick Cavett Together Again"), and won three. He started at ABC in 1968, and also enjoyed success on PBS, USA, and CNBC. His most recent television successes were the September 2014 PBS special, "Dick Cavett's Watergate," followed in April 2015 by "Dick Cavett's Vietnam." He has appeared in movies, TV specials, TV commercials, and several Broadway plays. He starred in an off-Broadway production of Hellman v. McCarthy in 2014 and reprised the role at Theatre 40 in LA in February 2015.

Cavett has published four books beginning with Cavett (1974) and Eye on Cavett (1983), co-authored with Christopher Porterfield. His two recent books -- Talk Show: Confrontations, Pointed Commentary, and Off- Screen Secrets (2010) and Brief Encounters: Conversations, Magic moments, and Assorted Hijinks (October 2014) are both collections of his online opinion column, written for The New York Times since 2007. Additionally, he has written for The New Yorker, TV Guide, Vanity Fair, and elsewhere.

Jeffrey Tambor has created some of the most iconic characters in television history from "The Larry Sanders Show's" Hank Kingsley to "Arrested Development's" George and Oscar Bluth to "Transparent's" Maura Pfefferman. He is co-owner of Skylight Bookstore in Los Angeles and also is the author of his popular memoir Are You Anybody. He created and hosts the podcast "Acting Schmacting," for which this event will be recorded.

For tickets ($20) call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.





