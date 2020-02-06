Jack Levine Joins 2nd Act Series March 3 At Palace Theater

Jack Levine of Beacon Falls is the next featured presenter for the 2ND ACT series at the Palace Theater's Poli Club on March 3 at 6:00 pm. Tickets may be purchased at the Palace Theater's Box Office, 100 East Main Street, Waterbury, on line at palacetheaterct.org or by calling 203.346.2000.

The event, includes a light supper with a cash bar available. Sponsors are the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute @ UCONN Waterbury, PEAK Physical Therapy and the Village at East Farms. Tickets are $25) and can be purchased online at www.palacetheaterct.org, by phone at 203-346-2000, or in person at the Box Office, 100 East Main St, Waterbury. OLLI (Osher Lifelong Learning Center and AARP members can enjoy a discount and pay$20., but must purchase by phone or in-person.

Levine is really LAUGHING OUT LOUD because he's having the time of his life! He has truly reinvented himself in his 2ND ACT. AUTHOR, ACTOR, STANDUP COMEDIAN, IMPROV PERFORMER are now all titles that can be applied to Levine's resume. Fearful of being bored in retirement he decided the key element in his life at this stage of his life had to include fun. So, when he finally retired as Chief Financial Officer of a School District at age 72, he decided to give his right brain a work out and dove into the performing arts and found the journey to be awesome. Jack will use standup comedy, improv, comedy sketches, personal storytelling, acting and audience participation to entertain as he offers insights and inspiration to his audience to try something new, creative and fun in their own 2ND ACT.





