JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Up Next at Ivoryton Playhouse

This summer, dreams take center stage as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat bursts onto the Ivoryton Playhouse stage with vibrant color, contagious energy, and one of the catchiest scores in musical theatre history. The beloved Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice musical opens June 26th and runs through July 27th, offering audiences of all ages a joyful, high-octane escape into a tale as timeless as it is tuneful.

Now in its remarkable 95th year of self-sustained professional theatre, Ivoryton Playhouse continues its legacy of bringing Broadway-caliber productions to the heart of the Connecticut shoreline. This summer's production of Joseph celebrates that legacy in full color, reviving a favorite musical with fresh direction, dazzling design, and a cast bursting with talent.

The show follows the story of Joseph, his coat of many colors, and the series of misadventures he faces after being sold by his jealous brothers. With its blend of pop, rock, calypso, and country, the musical tells a heartfelt tale of resilience, forgiveness, and destiny, featuring plenty of laughs and dance breaks along the way.

Featuring a large company of professional actors, designers, and a local children's chorus, Joseph is a full-stage spectacle that delights theatergoers, young and old. Whether it's your first time seeing it or your fiftieth, this production promises to surprise and inspire.

