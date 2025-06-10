Ivy Queen Brings Reggaeto to the Palace Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, October 18, 2025, the undisputed “Queen of Reggaetón,” Ivy Queen, is headed to Waterbury for an unforgettable night of music, bringing Reggaetón to the Palace Theater for the first time in the theater’s history. With a trailblazing career that has shattered barriers and inspired generations, Ivy Queen made history as the first Reggaetón artist to perform at Carnegie Hall.

With over 30 years in the industry, Ivy Queen is renowned for her steadfast advocacy for women. She has been nominated for three Latin Grammys and received special recognition from the Latin Recording Academy. She has been honored with awards from Billboard, ASCAP, and Premios Juventud, and was recognized by People en Español as one of the 25 Most Powerful Women and one of the 50 Most Beautiful People. In 2023, she was awarded "Woman Icon" at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, received the Legacy Award for Urban Music at Premio Lo Nuestro, and the Icon Award at the Billboard 2023.

Born in New York and raised in Añasco, Puerto Rico, Martha Ivelisse Pesante, better known as Ivy Queen, burst onto the music scene in the 1980s with the group The Noise, where she wrote and performed her first song, Somos Raperos Pero No Delincuentes. Following successful performances across Latin America, Ivy Queen left the group to debut as a solo artist and released her first album, En Mi Imperio, in 1997, and gained international recognition with Diva in 2003, which went platinum. Over the years, she released a string of successful albums including Real, Flashback, Sentimiento, Drama Queen, and Musa, solidifying her role as a reggaetón pioneer.

