Ivoryton Women Playwrights Festival Now Accepting Submissions For 2021

The Ivoryton Playhouse has announced its Fifth Annual Ivoryton Women Playwrights Festival. The company is currently seeking submissions of one-act plays by women playwrights.

The IWPF provides the 4 writers whose work is chosen paid travel to Ivoryton and housing while here, 3 days of intensive workshops with a director and actors for play development and participation in a staged reading festival in February/March 2021(actual date to be determined). There is also a $500 stipend.

Ten minute plays are acceptable, and all plays must run no more than one hour.

Completed manuscripts will be accepted by email only until August 30th.

Interested playwrights should email a completed manuscript, (for musicals include a script and CD), with name and contact info.

The Women Playwrights' Initiative also seeks resumes from directors (CT residents only), and those interested in being readers, both men and women.

Play submissions, and resumes from directors and readers should be emailed to Jacqui Hubbard, Artistic Director jhubbard@ivorytonplayhouse.org.

