Hartford Fringe Festival Now Accepting Submissions for 2022

Pearwater Productions is currently accepting proposals from theatre, dance, comedy and performance artists who are interested in appearing as part of the 3rd annual Hartford Fringe Festival. A ten-day showcase of eclectic performances, the Hartford Fringe Festival will be held October 20-29, 2022 at the Carriage House Theatre, located at 360 Farmington Avenue in Hartford's historic Asylum Hill district.

Performing artists who would like to self-produce a 30-, 45- or 60-minute show as part of the festival are encouraged to apply no later than March 20, 2022 via the HFF website, hartfordfringefestival.com. The submission fee is $25.00 with acts receiving notification of acceptance by March 25. Interested artists will be asked to provide information on the type of show, length of performance, and basic technical needs.

Acts that are accepted for the Fringe will pay a participation fee of $175 to $325, depending on the number of desired performances, to cover the costs associated with staging, promoting and insuring the festival. Scholarships for performers in need are available. Profit-sharing of ticket sales will help participating acts to recoup said costs.

What is a Fringe Festival?

According to a recent Huffington Post article, "Fringe festivals are all about providing an accessible avenue for independent theatre artists to produce and perform their work in front of an audience. The Fringe is really the essence of theatre; virtually anybody can submit a show to the Fringe and the festivals place no limits on content so shows can be bold, raw and uncensored."

The Hartford Fringe Festival debuted in 2019 and went virtual in 2020, providing a performance platform for dozens of acts. After taking a year off, Pearwater Productions is delighted to once again produce Hartford's most diverse artistic festival once again in person. For more information, visit HartfordFringeFestival.org. For more information on Pearwater Productions, visit PearwaterProductions.com.