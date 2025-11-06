 tracker
HAMILTON’s Elvie Ellis To Tour Hartford’s Historic Old State House

Hamilton is currently running at The Bushnell through November 16.

By: Nov. 06, 2025
HAMILTON’s Elvie Ellis To Tour Hartford’s Historic Old State House Image
Elvie Ellis, a cast member of the national tour of Hamilton, currently running at The Bushnell through November 16, will visit Hartford’s Old State House on Friday, November 7.

Ellis, who serves as the principal standby for Lafayette/Jefferson and Mulligan/Madison, will tour the Old State House Senate Chamber, home to Gilbert Stuart’s portrait of George Washington, and meet with local students. The visit will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The event highlights the site’s historic significance — the location where General George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, and Marquis de Lafayette met with French General Comte de Rochambeau on September 20, 1780.

Though the Old State House itself was constructed later, in 1796, it marks the same grounds where the meeting occurred. The historic encounter preceded the allied strategy that led to the American victory at Yorktown.

Ellis’s visit connects the musical’s themes of history and revolution to one of Connecticut’s most storied landmarks.

Elvie Ellis’s credits include national tours of Jesus Christ Superstar (Judas) and Waitress (Swing), as well as Best of Rock Musicals (international), The Music Man (Harold Hill), Songs for a New World, The Rocky Horror Show (Riff-Raff), Titanic (Charles Clarke), and Smokey Joe’s Café. He is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and is represented by Luedtke Agency.



