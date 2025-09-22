Grand Kyiv Ballet Brings Tchaikovsky's SWAN LAKE to the Warner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Warner Theatre will present Grand Kyiv Ballet's Swan Lake, featuring the finest dancers of the Ukrainian National Opera and Ballet Theater, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 7:00 PM in the Oneglia Auditorium. This world-class Ukrainian company brings an unforgettable evening of classical ballet to Torrington.

These remarkable dancers, trained in the rigorous traditions of the Ukrainian National Opera, carry with them not only technical excellence but also centuries of cultural heritage and artistic mastery.

Swan Lake, Tchaikovsky's immortal masterpiece, tells the haunting story of Prince Siegfried and the swan princess Odette, trapped by an evil sorcerer's curse. The ballet's themes of love conquering darkness, sacrifice for others, and the triumph of good over evil resonate with particular poignancy in today's world. For over 140 years, audiences have been captivated by this timeless tale that explores the deepest human emotions through the language of dance.

The Grand Kyiv Ballet's interpretation promises to showcase the distinctive Ukrainian ballet tradition, known for its emotional depth, technical precision, and dramatic storytelling. The company's dancers, trained in the celebrated Vaganova method, bring both classical purity and Ukrainian artistic sensibility to Tchaikovsky's beloved score. Their graceful movements and expressive artistry will transport Warner Theatre audiences into a world of enchantment where every gesture tells a story and every leap defies gravity.