First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Connecticut Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Connecticut:
Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Best Actor in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Equity)
Best Actor in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Best Actress in a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Equity)
Best Actress in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Choreography (Equity)
Best Choreography (Non-Equity)
Best Connecticut Playwright
Best Costume Design (Equity)
Best Costume Design (Non-Equity)
Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Equity)
Best Direction of a Musical or Revue (Non-Equity)
Best Direction of a Play (Equity)
Best Direction of a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical (Equity)
Best Ensemble Performance in a Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play (Equity)
Best Ensemble Performance in a Play (Non-Equity)
Best Lighting Design (Equity)
Best Lighting Design (Non-Equity)
Best Musical (Equity)
Best Musical (Non-Equity)
Best Musical Direction (Equity)
Best Musical Direction (Non-Equity)
Best Original/New Work/New Adaptation
Best Play (Equity)
Best Play (Non-Equity)
Best Scenic Design (Equity)
Best Scenic Design (Non-Equity)
Best Sound Design (Equity)
Best Sound Design (Non-Equity)
Best Special Theatrical Event
Best Touring Production
Theatre of the Year (Equity)
Theatre of the Year (Non-Equity)
Liam Vincent Hutt - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 11%
Ari Frimmer - RAGTIME - Music Theatre of CT 7%
Taven Blanke - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 7%
Justin Torres - IN THE HEIGHTS - Landmark Community Theatre 5%
Mark Bosse - LEGALLY BLONDE - West Hartford Summer Arts Festival 5%
Zach Geiger - AMERICAN IDIOT - Landmark Community Theatre 3%
Frank Mastrone - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 16%
Alex Rafala - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Playhouse on Park 15%
Zach Appelman - THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Hartford Stage 14%
Francisco Viera - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 10%
Carl Canella - CHAMPAGNE AND LICORICE - Hole in the Wall Theater 6%
Tyler White - PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE - Shepaug Dramatics 5%
Josie Todd - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 8%
Erica Parks - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 7%
Laura Woyasz - WORKING - ACT of CT 5%
Anna Hicks - LEGALLY BLONDE - White Rabbit Theatre at Connecticut Theatre Company 4%
Tori Vacca - REEFER MADNESS - Sacred Heart University 3%
Allison Mele - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - ERA Theatre Productions 3%
Mia Dillon - THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Hartford Stage 18%
Cynthia Hannah - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 15%
Amelia White - A DOLL'S HOUSE: PART 2 - TheaterWorks 14%
Sybil Haggard - THE MIRACLE WORKER - Landmark Community Theatre 8%
Alicia Dempster - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn 5%
Allie Campbell - AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN - Sacred Heart University 4%
Marc Kimelman - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 17%
Chris Bailey - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 13%
Chip Abbott - WORKING - ACT of CT 10%
Chantel Martin - LEGALLY BLONDE - White Rabbit Theatre at Connecticut Theatre Company 9%
Rhiannon Carta - AMERICAN IDIOT - Landmark Community Theatre 7%
Simone Depaulo - HAIR - Sacred Heart University 7%
Scott Stephen Kegler - CHAMPAGNE AND LICORICE - Hole in the Wall Theater 20%
Charlie Fusari - THE AMERICAN DREAM - Sacred Heart University 17%
Bert Bernardi - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 16%
Jen Caprio - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 18%
EMILY REBHOLZ - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 16%
Brenda Phelps - WORKING - ACT of CT 12%
Lesley Neilson-Bowman - MAMMA MIA! - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 8%
Rose Masselli Morse - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 7%
Jimmy Johansmeyer - BEAT BUGS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Pantochino Productions 7%
Gabriel Barre - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 15%
John Rando - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 15%
Daniel C. Levine - WORKING - ACT of CT 9%
Rhiannon Carta - AMERICAN IDIOT - Landmark Community Theatre 6%
Bert Bernardi - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 5%
Jerry Goehring - HAIR - Sacred Heart University 5%
Kevin Connors - CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 30%
Darko Tresjnak - THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY - Hartford Stage 19%
KJ Sanchez - QUIXOTE NUEVO - Hartford Stage 15%
Ed Bassett - SHERWOOD; THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD - Phoenix Stage Company 8%
Jerry Goehring - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 7%
Kevin Sosbe - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn 6%
BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 17%
BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 17%
THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ACT of CT 10%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Landmark Community Theatre 6%
HAIR - Sacred Heart University 6%
WIZARD OF OZ - Seven Angels Theatre 6%
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 52%
THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Playhouse on Park 23%
MILLER MISSISSIPPI - Long Wharf Theater 19%
THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 12%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn 9%
TWELFTH NIGHT - The Hartt School 9%
JEFF CROITER - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 19%
Jason Kantrowitz - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 18%
Maria-Cristina Fusté - IN THE HEIGHTS - Westport Country Playhouse 10%
Ian Diedrich - MATILDA - Landmark Community Theatre 19%
Jeff Carr - BEAT BUGS: A MUSICAL ADVENTURE - Pantochino Productions 9%
Rob McPherson - HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - East Lyme Regional Theater 9%
BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 17%
BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 16%
WORKING - ACT of CT 9%
AMERICAN IDIOT - Landmark Community Theatre 6%
HAIR - Sacred Heart University 5%
INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 5%
ADAM SOUZA - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 20%
Gabriel Barre - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 12%
Katya Stanislavskaya - THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - ACT of CT 11%
Kerri Morris - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 7%
Ken Clark - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Windham Theatre Guild 5%
Meric Martin - AMERICAN IDIOT - Landmark Community Theatre 5%
BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 25%
THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 11%
PASSING THROUGH - Goodspeed Musicals 10%
CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Music Theatre of CT 18%
TREASURE ISLAND - Summer Theatre of New Canaan 13%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Playhouse on Park 9%
THE LARAMIE PROJECT - Sacred Heart University 11%
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST - Ridgefield Theater Barn 10%
TWELFTH NIGHT - The Hartt School 9%
Walt Spangler - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 18%
DONYALE WERLE - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 18%
Jessie Lizotte - RAGTIME - Music Theatre of CT 11%
Michael Bane & Ben Silberman - INTO THE WOODS - Connecticut Theatre Company 12%
Tricia Hul/ Jack Nardi - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Windham Theatre Guild 11%
Von Del Mar - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 10%
JAY HILTON - BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE - Goodspeed Musicals 21%
Jay Hilton - BILLY ELLIOT - Goodspeed Musicals 19%
John Salutz - WORKING - ACT of CT 12%
Lou Okell - THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS - Brookfield Theatre for the Arts 13%
Sara Brown - THE WAFFLE HOUSE FIVE - Pantochino Productions 11%
Matt Butler - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Windham Theatre Guild 9%
WEST SIDE STORY IN CONCERT - New Paradigm Theatre & Norwalk Symphony Orchestra 14%
DECADES IN CONCERT: SEVENTIES - Downtown Cabaret Theatre 14%
A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE - Fairfield Center Stage 9%
HAMILTON - Bushnell 33%
COME FROM AWAY - Bushnell 18%
WAITRESS - Bushnell 14%
Goodspeed Musicals 33%
ACT of CT 10%
Music Theater of CT 9%
Landmark Community Theatre 9%
Sacred Heart University 9%
Connecticut Theatre Company 7%
