Feature: CT THEATER WOMEN AWARDS at A.C.T. Of CT

Marsha Mason, Jacqueline Hubbard and Semina De Laurentis are among those being honored at the Connecticut Theater Women Awards March 3 in Ridgefield.

The awards are part of Celebrate! -- a monthlong, statewide program celebrating women in theater -- sponsored by the CT Chapter of the League of Professional Theatre Women.

Dress is festive for the VIP reception at 5:30 and awards program at 7 pm Monday, March 3 at A.C.T. A Contemporary Theater of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd, Ridgefield, CT. Attendance is free, but the reception space is limited, so make your RSVP (required) without delay. Spots already are filling up.

Being honored Monday, March 3 at 7 pm:

Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Jacqueline Hubbard, executive artistic director of Ivoryton Playhouse and Semina De Laurentis, artistic and managing director of Seven Angels Theatre

Ambassador for Women in Theater Award:

Mary Miko, CT Chapter LPTW co-founder and individual giving officer at Goodspeed Musicals

Nurturing and Mentoring Women in Theater Award:

Marsha Mason, Broadway and film actress, theater director

Engaging Women in Building Community Award:

Hartbeat Ensemble, creating theater to connect community beyond traditional barriers of race, gender, class and geography

Women in Theater Inspiration Award:

Carole Schweid, remembering the beloved performer, director and producer of Play With Your Food

Women Playwrights Festival Playwrights:

Zeb Appel, Kimberly Hill, Betsy Maguire and Kate McLeod whose one-act plays were selected for the 2025 Festival

Theater Women Leadership Awards:

Keely Baisden Knudsen (Legacy), Melia Bensussen (Hartford Stage), Kandie Carle, (East Haddam Stage Company), Semina DeLaurentis (Seven Angels), Tiffani Gavin (The O'Neill Theater Center), Maureen Hamill (Fairfield Theater Company), Donna Lynn Hilton (Goodspeed), Jacqueline Hubbard (Ivoryton Playhouse), Kristin Huffman (New Paradigm), Emily Mattina (Shakesperience Productions). Melody Meitrott Libonati (Summer Theatre of New Canaan), Tracy Liz Miller (CT Theater Exchange), Meghan Monaghan Rivas (CT Repertory Theatre), Darlene Zoller (Playhouse on Park).

Musical numbers and theatrical excerpts will be presented as part of the awards ceremony, featuring Joyce Follo Jeffrey, Kathleen Green, Marilyn Olsen and Janette Scott with direction by Carol Ziske and musical direction and piano by William Linster. Lauren Yarger (Gracewell Productions) is producer of Celebrate! with Maureen Hamill and Carol Ziske.



Presenters include Broadway actress Gisela Adisa (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; 1776); Keisha Fraser (Mama Mia Broadway; Matilda National Tour; Stratford Shakespeare Festival), stage and film actress Sachi Parker (Chain Theater, Actor’s Studio NY; films: "Peggy Sue Got Married"; "Scrooged"; "Back to the Future") and Emma Palzere-Rae (Performer/Playwright; Dramatists Guild New England Rep). Sheree Marcucci will emcee the event. Updates will be posted at cttheaterwomen.wordpress.com.



Founding Sponsors of Celebrate!, a monthlong, statewide celebration of women in theater which will be held bi-annually in Connecticut, are Merrie L. Davis, Terry Nardozzi and Tracey Narang of TNT Productions LLC, Leslie (Hoban) Blake, Open Passage Productions, Past Present Productions, Sue Frost, A.C.T. of CT, Gracewell Productions and Anonymous Donors. Their generosity has made it possible for us to get Celebrate! up and running and to offer all events free of charge.



In addition to the generous support of A.C.T. of CT, we also thank Linster Entertainment, Playhouse on Park, Centerbrook Meeting House and GW Tavern for their overwhelming support for this program.



A.C.T. of CT is at 36 Old Quarry Rd, Ridgefield, CT.



And don't miss the Women Playwrights Festival also coming this March!

The CT Women Playwrights Festival will present four one-act plays in three different locations in the state. The plays selected are:

Mischief at the Mermaid Tavern by Zeb Appel

Hollywood and Thine by Kimberly Hill

30 Days by Betsy Maguire

U-Got Credit by Kate McLeod

Jacqueline Hubbard and Carol Ziske direct.

Casting for the festival includes Matt Austin, Galen Donovan, Rebecca Elllis, Bailly Morse and Member Virginia Wolf. The play readings will be followed by talk-back sessions where the audience can ask questions and give feedback. Readings of all four plays will be presented at the three scheduled locations:

Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Centerbrook Meeting House

51 Main St., Centerbrook, CT

7pm

Doors open at 6:30

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-playwrights-festival-tickets-1203785959209?aff=oddtdtcreator

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Playhouse on Park

244 Park Road, West Hartford

7pm

Doors open at 6:30

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-playwrights-festival-tickets-1203832909639?aff=oddtdtcreator

Thursday, March 27, 2025

GW Tavern

20 Bee Brook Road

Washington Depot, CT 06794

Noon lunch/ 1 pm play presentation

Please note, attending this presentation at GW Tavern includes committing to purchasing lunch off of the restaurant's menu and no festival seats will be available without purchasing lunch at noon. Seating is very limited.



RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-playwrights-festival-tickets-1203857372809?aff=oddtdtcreator

Menu: https://www.gwtavern.com/menu/lunch-menu/

Comments