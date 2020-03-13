Evenings@7 Presents ZAP!

What play could possibly suit the point-and-click attention spans of kids born with remote controls in their cribs? A nonstop farce that juxtaposes seven different plays--performed simultaneously: as characters from one play end up on the set of another, their befuddlement, exasperation, and brave attempts at improvisation are truly priceless.



Evenings@7 offers FREE presentations of intimate script-in-hand play readings. Open to the public, these ONE-NIGHT ONLY performances are part of Little Theatre's mission to develop art and artists. This series, featuring both established plays and musicals and new works, enables local talent to grow in their craft by performing for live audiences in a casual atmosphere with minimal production elements.

Shows are open to the public & free of charge, however, donations are gladly accepted. For more information regarding, call the Box Office at 860-647-9824 or visit cheneyhall.org.





