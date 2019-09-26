Eugene O'Neill Theater Center Calls For Submissions For The 56th Annual National Playwrights Conference

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center is now accepting script submissions for the 2020 National Playwrights Conference. Writers may submit their new plays to the O'Neill's Open Submissions Process through Friday, October 11, 2019.

The National Playwrights Conference was established in 1964 as the founding program of the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center. Led by Artistic Director Wendy C. Goldberg, the conference supports playwrights during the creation and development of new plays. Selected writers receive a July 2020 residency with a stipend, housing, meals, and transportation to support an intensive rehearsal process and two script-in-hand public readings with a professional cast and creative team.

The O'Neill takes its mission for the discovery of new work and new artists to heart: over 1,400 scripts are submitted for consideration each year. Submissions are sent to volunteer readers across the country and read blindly, allowing readers to focus on each writer's voice and story, rather than a notable name or previous accomplishment.

Artistic Director Wendy C. Goldberg notes, "As we open the submissions for the 56th annual National Playwrights Conference, I look forward to building on our well established track record of discovering and launching the most innovative and fearless storytellers in the nation."

During Goldberg's tenure more than 80 works have gone on to world premiere productions. The 2018-19 theatrical season saw the world premieres of The Burdens (NPC '16) by Matt Schatz at Pittsburgh's City Theater, Black Super Hero Magic Mama (NPC '17) by Inda Craig-Galván at The Geffen Playhouse, Lockdown (NPC '18) by Cori Thomas at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Endlings (NPC '18) by Celine Song at the American Repertory Theater, Leftovers by Josh Wilder (NPC '15) at Company One, and Slave Play (NPC '18) by Jeremy O. Harris at New York Theatre Workshop.

NPC-developed work slated to premiere in the coming season are: Slave Play (NPC '18) by Jeremy O. Harris on Broadway, Fern Hill (NPC '17) by Michael Tucker at 59e59 Theaters, and Teenage Dick (NPC '16) by Mike Lew at London's Donmar Warehouse.

Submission Details

Apply at www.theoneill.org/npc

Plays of any length or genre are eligible; however the work must remain unproduced through July 31, 2020.

The submission fee is $35 which contributes to the administrative costs of NPC.

Early submissions are strongly encouraged.

No agent is required.

Both electronic and hard copy applications are accepted.

The O'Neill continues to build an endowment to support Open Submissions. Initiated in 2006 with donations made in honor of O'Neill playwright Wendy Wasserstein, interest income helps support the submission and selection process.

Visit www.theoneill.org/npc for application and guidelines. Please direct any questions to the Literary Office at (860) 443-5378 ext. 227 or litoffice@theoneill.org.





