Elm Shakespeare Teen Troupe Aims to Help Halloween

Elm presents a Best of the Teen Troupe experience from your home!

Elm Shakespeare Company recently announced the launch of online Teen Troupe for Fall of 2020. In response to the success of its online residencies this Spring, and several summer camp sessions ESC has had success with their engaging, creative, and fun online activities for Teen Troupe!

Teen Troupe, for teens age 13-18, immerses each student into a challenging, creative environment working with theater professionals. In this format students will receive two private coaching sessions each week via Zoom with two ESC artists: Producing Artistic Director Rebecca Goodheart and Ben Curns. Goodheart, has directed the two most recent productions The Comedy of Errors and Loves Labours Lost. Curns appeared in Elm's 2019 rendition of The Comedy of Errors, as Dromio of Ephesus.

There is a new factor for this session of Teen Troupe. Students will be studying Shakespeare's scariest moments. The final performance is an outdoor panoramic theater event open to the public. Rehearsals will be held Saturdays on Zoom beginning September 19, 2020 with the final performance intended for Halloween Night.

The cost of Teen Troupe Fall 2020 is $350, which can be paid online or via check after registration on the Elm Shakespeare Company website or by email to: registration@elmshakespeare.org.

In response to community need, based on availability, camps will be offered free to families of essential workers or those who are unemployed as spaces remain available.

For more information on Elm Shakespeare's Teen Troupe, visit: https://www.elmshakespeare.org/teen-troupe.

