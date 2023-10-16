ECLIPSE Comes to the Warner Theatre in January

Performances are Saturday, January 20 at 7 pm and Sunday, January 21 at 2 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

Garet&Co contemporary dance presents the second annual “ECLIPSE,” an evening-length show of contemporary dancers searching for peace within chaos. Performances are Saturday, January 20 at 7 pm and Sunday, January 21 at 2 pm in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre.

Tickets are on sale to Warner Supporters Tuesday, October 17 at 10 am, and to the public Friday, October 20 at 10 am. For more information, visit Click Here, or call the Box Office at (860) 489-7180.

This year, Garet&Co presents an entire collection of works that were not showcased in ECLIPSE 2023, with the exception of one piece, “Come Recover Here,” which debuted in ECLIPSE 2023 and has since been extended into a full group work. ECLIPSE 2024 will also present two fan favorite works of Garet’s: “Outside The Box,” a collaborative multimedia work that debuted in 2020 during her time at NYU Tisch, and “The Search,” created in 2023, that will be making its debut on a professional stage. In addition, ECLIPSE 2024 will showcase an excerpt from “everyday&everynight,” a piece Garet&Co toured with during Season 2, and “Something We Share,” created during the 2023 Garet&Co Residency. Five brand new works as well as a piece set on the company by a Guest Choreographer will be showcased as well. 

Garet&Co is led by dance artist, educator, and choreographer, Garet Wierdsma. Garet&Co strives to create art that comes from a place of truth; work that is both guttural and beautiful. Garet&Co’s work portrays themes of the struggle within one's own mind, and the difficult tightrope walk of mental wellbeing. Garet&Co believes art changes the world and is passionately and actively working to be generators of light through movement.

Garet&Co is thrilled to be presenting the second annual ECLIPSE, and cannot wait to share the heartbreak, joy, and catharsis of contemporary dance with the audience.




