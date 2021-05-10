ECHOES OF SINATRA to be Presented Outdoors At The Ridgefield Playhouse

Take a socially distanced trip down Memory Lane with "Echoes of Sinatra" outdoors under the tent at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, May 23 at 4pm. This fantastic show presents the vocal stylings of Steve Kazlauskas paying homage to the legendary crooner with all of the Sinatra classics - "Come Fly with Me," "Witchcraft," "I've Got You Under My Skin," "Strangers in the Night," "It Was a Very Good Year," "That's Life," "Summer Wind," "The Lady is A Tramp" and "New York, New York." "Echoes of Sinatra," part of the Teed & Brown Broadway & Cabaret Series, includes insider stories, while tracing Sinatra's life and career through classic songs that are now considered part of the Great American Songbook. Kazlauskas has performed throughout the country, capturing the sound, feel and expression of Sinatra while bringing his own interpretation to the music.

Inspired to become a singer through direct correspondence with Ol' Blue Eyes himself, Kazlauskas has made it his mission to keep the music of Sinatra alive. Visit Posa Ristorante and Vineria (90 Danbury Road, Ridgefield) for lunch or dinner the day of the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when you present your tickets! Media sponsor for the event is Danbury's WLAD radio.

Steve Kazlauskas is recognized as one of the foremost authorities on Sinatra and his music. He has performed throughout the country; from east to west, and north to south. He captures the sound, feel and expression of Sinatra with amazing accuracy while bringing his own unique interpretation to the music. Steve is a true tribute artist and makes no attempt to be a look and sound alike clone. With a vocal range that allows him to sing Frank's songs in their original keys, he's able to reach and sustain those high notes and croon softly on those signature low notes that were part of Sinatra's distinctive singing style. His fans agree -- it's about the next best thing to hearing Frank himself perform this timeless music. He continues to delight and educate audiences about this true American icon while keeping the Great American Songbook alive and well.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($39.50) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Playhouse is currently doing socially distanced, limited capacity seating. Concession/bar can be ordered via our mobile site so that you can pick it up on the way in, or get notified when it is ready for you to pick up once in the theater. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.