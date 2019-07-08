Doris Dear's MORE GURL TALK Plays At Music Theater Of CT July 13

Music Theater of Connecticut's Hot Summer Nights series presents Doris Dear's More Gurl Talk on Saturday, July 13th at 8 PM. This housewife's cabaret of songs and stories is directed by Lina Koutrakos, with music director Bobby Peaco.

The two-time MAC Award winning singer, entertainer, comedienne and actress, Doris Dear, aka "America's Perfect Housewife," has been seen on countless stages around the globe and in movies and TV shows such as "The Carrie Diaries," "Boardwalk Empire," Men in Black 3, The Normal Heart and more. Her shows include Doris Dear's Gurl Talk, The Doris Dear Mother's Day Special and the annual The Doris Dear Christmas Special.

Click here to purchase tickets.

Music Theater of Connecticut, 509 Westport Ave, Norwalk, CT, 203-454-3883





