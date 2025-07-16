DIVAS ON DIVAS to be Presented at Little Theatre of Manchester

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Little Theatre of Manchester will present the Divas on Divas, a special one-night-only fundraising cabaret.

Six of LTM's most talented performers take center stage to pay tribute to six legendary Broadway icons. Through beloved songs and spirited performances, our hometown Divas will channel the grace, grit, and grandeur of: Julie Andrews, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Bernadette Peters, and Barbra Streisand.

Starring Jane Cerosky, Mona Dromgold, Dian Erikian, Tracy Funke, Cindy Lesser, and Melissa Paul-Perez, this extraordinary lineup will light up the stage with charm, humor, and heart. Accompanied by the brilliant Luke Nelson on piano, their voices will bring these Broadway queens to life in an evening of unforgettable song and celebration.

Tickets

$56 - $22

Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups