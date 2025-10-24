Connecticut Repertory Theatre Stages Shaina Taub & Laurie Woolery’s AS YOU LIKE IT In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Connecticut Repertory Theatre continues its 76th season with Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery’s musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s As You Like It, running November 13–22, 2025, at the Harriet S. Jorgensen Theatre on the UConn campus.

Directed and choreographed by Brandon Kelly with music direction by Dmitriy Glivinskiy, the production sets Shakespeare’s exiles in a Forest of Arden where found community and reinvention take center stage. The score features Taub’s folk-pop songs, first developed with The Public Theater.

Equity guest artist Amari Ingram appears as Duke Senior. The creative team includes M.L. Fife (scenery), Cody Tellis Rutledge (lighting), Jordan Au and Emma Schreiber (costumes), and Abbie Golec (sound).

Tickets

$5–$43; available at connecticutrep.uconn.edu, crtboxoffice@uconn.edu, or 860-486-2113. Student Night on Thu., Nov. 20 offers $5 tickets for all students.