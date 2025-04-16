Connecticut Ballet To Present INSPIRING WOMEN Program Of Work By Female Choreographers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Connecticut Ballet's Spring 2025 season will celebrate female ballet choreographers with INSPIRING WOMEN, a program of works exclusively commissioned by the company during its 44-year history.

This tribute to the artistry of female dancemakers will be performed Saturday, May 3 at 7:00pm at The Bushnell in Hartford and Saturday, May 10 at 7:30pm at The Palace Theatre in Stamford.

About INSPIRING WOMEN

INSPIRING WOMEN will include a world premiere by Hartford dancer/choreographer Jolet Creary. The program also features revivals of Lila York's 1990 piece Strays to Aaron Copland's Clarinet Concerto, the 2021 work by former ballet mistress Eve Chan, The Open Road, based on the famous Walt Whitman poem of the same name, and former Connecticut Ballet dancer Carlyn Hudson's 2022 humorous ballet, A Piece That Might Never Happen About a Peace That Might Never Happen to music by Franz Schubert.

In announcing the season's final program, Artistic Director Brett Raphael pointed to the gender divide in the ballet world as an impetus for the company's focus, stating, “It's a statistical fact that women have been historically underrepresented as choreographers (and directors) in the repertoires of major ballet companies. In 2023/2024, women made up only 27.4% of the choreographers commissioned by U.S. ballet companies. Connecticut Ballet has always valued the work of talented female creators... This season, we celebrate their contribution and hold their work up for our audiences to appreciate.”

Tickets are available for Saturday, May 3 at 7:00pm at The Bushnell (166 Capitol Avenue, Hartford) at bushnell.org. Tickets are available for Saturday, May 10 at 7:30pm at The Palace Theatre (61 Atlantic Street, Stamford) palacestamford.org. For further information, visit connecticutballet.org.

In addition to the INSPIRING WOMEN program on Saturday May 3 at The Bushnell, Connecticut Ballet will be offering Family Matinee at the Ballet the same day at 11:00am. This fun-filled performance event is geared to children ages 3 to 10 and will feature an introductory mix of classical and newer pieces (different than the INSPIRING WOMEN program), as well as exciting interactive opportunities for kids and grown-ups alike. For more information, visit connecticutballet.org.

Discount and Access Programs

Young Professionals between the ages of 21-40 receive a special array of perks designed for those with an interest in the arts. Via the Ballet Ambassador program, Young Professionals get complimentary tickets, behind the behind-the-scenes backstage access, meet like-minded people and have some fun while learning about dance. To express interest in becoming a Ballet Ambassador, call (860) 293-1039 or (203) 964-1211 or email ctballet@ix.netcom.com.

Group discounts are available for schools, alumni groups, corporate parties or social organizations of 10 or more people. To inquire about group rates, please email ctballet@ix.netcom.com.

Connecticut Ballet is pleased to offer a limited number of deeply-discounted tickets for same-day performances to seniors over the age of 65, full-time high school and college students, veterans and military personnel on active duty. Proof of student/senior/military status will be requested at the box office. For information, call Connecticut Ballet at (203) 964-1211 or (860) 293-1039.

About the Choreographers

Eve Chan was born in Hong Kong and danced professionally with Hong Kong Ballet. After retiring, she moved to the United States and received a degree in Dance Pedagogy from Purchase College. She was ballet mistress for Connecticut Ballet from 2015-2020, simultaneously serving on the faculty of Connecticut Ballet Center. She has choreographed three ballets and two duets (Del Buen Ayre from 2023 & Forgotten Love from 2025) for Connecticut Ballet. The Open Road was commissioned for the company's Digital Dance Series 2021 during the height of the Covid pandemic. She currently serves on the faculty of the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts.

Jolet Creary discovered a passion for dance early in life, leading her to rigorous training and earning a BFA in Dance Education and Performance. As a scholarship recipient of Jacob's Pillow's inaugural Cultural Traditions program, she mastered a diverse repertoire, ranging from ballet and modern to hip hop and African dance. As the Artistic Director of STUDIO 860 and founder of EQuilibrium Dance Theatre, she cultivates a thriving dance community dedicated to preserving and advancing street dance culture. Her choreography has garnered critical acclaim, including a bronze medal at the 2021 Hip Hop International competition.Honored with the Connecticut Office of the Arts – Artistic Excellence Award, she is a driving force in the Connecticut cultural landscape. At the height of the pandemic, she was commissioned by Connecticut Ballet to create a new work, Grayspace, for Connecticut Ballet's Digital Dance Series. This is her 2nd choreographic commission for the company.

Carlyn Hudson hails from Nyack, New York and graduated with a BA of Fine Arts from the Conservatory of Dance at SUNY Purchase. She performed as a member of Connecticut Ballet for two years prior to relocating to Portland, Oregon in 2010. She performed with Polaris Dance Theatre prior to co-founding SubRosa Dance Collective. In addition to self-produced productions, her work has been seen at college dance departments and at several West Coast dance festivals. Her solo, Hole, was presented by Connecticut Ballet for its Digital Dance Series in 2021. A Piece That Might Never Happen About a Peace That Might Never Happen was commissioned for Digital Dance Series 2022.

Lila York hails from Syracuse, New York. She graduated as an English literature major from Skidmore College with aspirations of becoming a writer. Shortly thereafter, she decided to pursue ballet and modern dance in New York City, taking classes at Martha Graham Center for Contemporary Dance and Alvin Ailey American Dance Center. She joined the Paul Taylor Dance Company in 1973 and danced there for more than a decade, creating numerous starring roles in Taylor's repertoire. In 1991, Connecticut Ballet was the first ballet company to commission her choreography. Subsequently, she has created works for Boston Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and more. In 2013, she adapted Margaret Atwood's novel, The Handmaid's Tale into a full-length ballet for the Royal Winnipeg Ballet. This season marks the fourth time Strays has been revived by the company.

About Connecticut Ballet

Currently celebrating its 43rd season, Connecticut Ballet is a nationally-recognized, professional company headquartered in Hartford and Stamford under the leadership of Founder and Artistic Director Brett Raphael. With a repertoire of over one hundred ballets (including eight full-length productions) performed in annual seasons at The Bushnell and The Palace Theatre in Stamford, Connecticut Ballet's statewide Center for Dance Education offers a comprehensive educational program which includes school assemblies, outreach classes at residential treatment facilities, schools and community centers, professional development workshops for classroom teachers, and a Trainee Program for pre-professional ballet dancers.Visit connecticutballet.org.

About Brett Raphael

Brett Raphael, Artistic Director and Founder of Connecticut Ballet, has choreographed more than 20 original works and ten full-length productions since founding Connecticut Ballet in 1981. At age ten, Mr. Raphael was chosen by George Balanchine to receive a Ford Foundation scholarship to the School of American Ballet. He subsequently performed with the touring ensemble, Stars of American Ballet and choreographed independently for Boston Ballet, Netherlands Dans Theater and Joffrey II Dancers. In addition to directing Connecticut Ballet Center, Mr. Raphael has served on the faculties of Alvin Ailey American Dance Center, Harkness House in New York City, and Purchase College Division of Continuing Education. He has served as dance panelist for the New Jersey State Council and Pennsylvania Council for the Arts and is past President of Connecticut Dance Alliance.

Comments