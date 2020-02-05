Comedy Night Series At Playhouse On Park Continues On April 11

Tickets are now on sale for Playhouse on Park's Comedy Night Series, continuing on Saturday, April 11 at 8pm. John "J2" Iavarone will headline, with a feature by Krystal Dyer.

John "J2" Iavarone is originally from The Bronx and always feels at home with a mic and audience. John got noticed on TV winning 1st Place on MTV Improv Comedy Show. John worked his unique style in NYC at Comic Strip Live, Stand Up NY, Dangerfields, and Wisecrackers. He has been performing throughout this beautiful country at The Borgata, Mohegan Sun, Turning Stone Casino, and Empire City Casino. John has been a regular at theatres such as The Paramount, Westchester Broadway, and The Smithtown. John has been honored to perform for fundraisers such as TMCA, Relay for Life, Salvation Army, LGBTQ, YFW, Elks Lodge, and Boys & Girls Club.

Krystal Dyer's quick wit and funny spin on divorce, dating in her 40's and raising boys has endeared her to many audiences. Krystal has won and played in comedy contests at the Hartford Funny Bone and is a regular at Comix Roadhouse at Mohegan Sun.

Playhouse on Park's Comedy Night series is sponsored by Knockout Fitness. Tickets are $15, all seats reserved. This event is BYOB! You can also purchase tickets for the two remaining Comedy Nights of the season on 5/16 and 6/6.

For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





