Comedian Kathleen Madigan Brings Her New Tour To The Ridgefield Playhouse Stage This April

Over the past three decades, stand-up comedy queen Kathleen Madigan has become one of the most consistently skilled comedians in the world. In her new "Do You Have Any Ranch" tour, the Missouri-bred, Los Angeles-based comic further proves her top-comic status.

Die hard fans can catch Kathleen Madigan in this brand new tour when she returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse at part of the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series on Thursday, April 28 at 8pm and Friday, April 29 at 8pm.

Kathleen mines material from her huge Irish-American family, a hillbilly fishing practice called "noodling," " drinking wine and watching House Hunters on HGTV and so much more. Madigan's 32-year comedy career is showing no signs of slowing down. She has been touring 250 nights a year on the road and has risen from performing in comedy clubs to performing in marquee theaters with sold-out shows. She's squeezed in more than 40 appearances on late night talk shows and multiple comedy specials airing on Netflix, Comedy Central and HBO. She also recently joined Jerry Seinfeld on his Netflix show "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" and made the most of the pandemic by launching a podcast, "Madigan's Pubcast," on all streaming outlets.

Madigan has performed internationally at festivals in theaters in Ireland, England, Hong Kong, Australia and has filmed seven Montreal Gala Shows at the Montreal Comedy Festival for CBC TV. She also has joined numerous USO trips to entertain troops around the globe, including Iraq and Afghanistan. She won the American Comedy Award for "Best Female Comedian" and the Phyllis Diller award for "Best Female Comedian." She has written and produced for Lewis Black's "Root of All Evil" on Comedy Central.

