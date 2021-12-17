Chazz Palminteri & Stevie Van Zandt to Take the Stage At The Ridgefield Playhouse

What can you expect when the acclaimed podcast The Chazz Palminteri Show records its first-ever live-taping at The Ridgefield Playhouse? Stories, lessons and advice about decades in Hollywood and on Broadway abound, as well as thoughtful and heartfelt wisdom about the craft of acting, directing and writing, surely. But what to expect when Chazz is joined by award-winning actor and musician Stevie Van Zandt for an evening of conversation on stage? Only the unexpected, and only a lively and illuminating discussion between these two icons of stage and screen!

The Ridgefield Playhouse is proud to present FROM ARTHUR AVENUE TO E STREET - THE Chazz Palminteri PODCAST LIVE FEATURING Stevie Van Zandt on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 8:00pm, to kick off the Hearst Media Entertaining Conversations Series for the year in style. For the first time on stage together, icons Chazz Palminteri and Stevie Van Zandt sit down together as part of Palminteri's acclaimed podcast, The Chazz Palminteri Show. These two self-made titans of creativity will discuss their storied careers and Van Zandt's recent memoir, Unrequited Infatuations (Hachette Books / 2021), which became an instant New York Times Best-seller.

With more than 40 episodes of The Chazz Palminteri Show in the archives, listeners have been treated to some incredible discussions with esteemed guests like Billy Joel, Alan Menken, Vincent D'Onofrio, Chris Meloni and Giancarlo Esposito. But when this conversation with Stevie Van Zandt is recorded live with an audience present to enjoy the unfiltered, unedited episode, the chances are high for another unforgettable evening at The Ridgefield Playhouse.

Bronx Born Chazz Palminteri is an Oscar-Award nominated actor as well as a writer, producer, and director with dozens upon dozens of film and television credits to his name. He became an overnight sensation after writing and starring in the Robert De Niro directed, A Bronx Tale, and has performed his one-man show more than 900 times on stage around the world. New Jersey's Stevie Van Zandt is a New York Times Best Selling Author, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, a founding member of the famed E-Street Band, an actor, and a leading authority on rock and roll.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($80 - $95) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.