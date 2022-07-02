Celebrate the Music of Woodstock with Gary Burtnik's Summer of Love Concert at The Ridgefield Playhouse This Month

Glen Burtnik's Summer of Love Concert isn't just a concert, it's a Rock Festival on stage, celebrating the Classic Rock & Soul of the 60's and 70's, the Music of the Woodstock Generation! You'll hear your favorites from artists like The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Crosby, Stills & Nash, The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Janis Joplin, Jefferson Airplane, Jimi Hendrix, and many more! The Summer of Love Concert makes its only Connecticut tour stop at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, July 31at 4pm. The show, part of the Pepsi Rock Series Driven by North American Motor Car, features a cast of up to 18 performers, including a full horn section, multiple background vocalists and featured singers, along with a psychedelic light show! The Summer of Love Concert was created by Gary Burtnik, an alumnus of STYX and the Original Cast of Beatlemania - he played Paul! Burtnik and his band will perform the iconic songs that defined a generation and changed the world along the way. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show - visit Tequila Escape Kitchen & Bar (439 Main Street, Ridgefield) before the event for dinner and receive 10% off your check when you present your ticket! Media sponsor for this one-night-only event is WEBE 108fm.

The 1960's may be a decade defined as the Sex, Drugs and Rock 'n' Roll era but it was also a time of pivotal change socially, politically, and musically. It was a tumultuous time for America with the Cold War, the Civil Rights Movement, President Kennedy's Assassination, and the Vietnam War. Music became the voice and vehicle for social change and the soundtrack to the revolution that was fueling the youth of our society. Musicians wrote about peace, freedom, human rights, and other social issues. The Woodstock Music and Art Festival in 1969 is remembered as the culmination of this new 'hippie' movement. The Woodstock concert "went viral" at a time way before social media and hosted over 450,000 people in attendance over a three day period with some of the most amazing musicians of that time in attendance.

Glen Burtnik's SUMMER OF LOVE CONCERT puts emphasis on the period of time between 1967 through 1972 with music from artists including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Dylan, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Curtis Mayfield, The Doors, Santana, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, The Band, Jefferson Airplane, Marvin Gaye, The Association, The Turtles, The Beach Boys, The Temptations, Mamas and the Papas, The Grateful Dead, Country Joe, Procol Harum, Joe Cocker, Melanie, The Spencer Davis Group, Ike & Tina Turner, The Rascals, Chicago, The Zombies, Otis Redding, Sly and The Family Stone and more!

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($49.50) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.