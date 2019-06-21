Castle Craig Players Present GYPSY Featuring Bob Mackie Costumes

It's the story of the quintessential stage mother, her dreams for herself and her daughters, and the daughter who dared live her own dream. "GYPSY: A Musical Fable" will close out the Castle Craig Players 26th Anniversary Season, running July 26-August 10 at their intimate cabaret venue in Meriden.

"GYPSY: A Musical Fable", is the timeless tale of an ambitious stage mother, Momma Rose, fighting for her daughters' success... while secretly yearning for her own. With a book by Arthur Laurents, music by June Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, this Broadway classic features countless showstoppers, such as "Let Me Entertain You," "Some People," "You Gotta Get A Gimmick," and "Everything's Coming Up Roses."

The production will feature costumes designed by the legendary Bob Mackie, which were created for the 1993 television movie of "GYPSY", starring Bette Midler - as well as additional costumes from the 2003 Broadway revival starring Bernadette Peters, designed by Anthony Ward. Costume and fashion designer Bob Mackie is a nine-time Emmy Award winner, three-time Oscar nominee and most recently won a Tony Award for "The Cher Show" on Broadway. With an 11-year run creating costumes for "The Carol Burnett Show," his inventive and memorable designs have helped raise entertainers like Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Elton John, Bernadette Peters, Mitzi Gaynor, Carol Burnett, Bette Midler, Pink and Cher to iconic status both onscreen and off.

"Directing this show is an absolute dream," said director Ian Galligan, "but then when we were able to acquire these incredible costumes, it just was the icing on the cake. To look at a jacket on our Rose and think that Bette Midler wore that - or knowing that our Tessie Tura costume was designed for Christine Ebersole... it just leaves me, and the actors, in complete awe."

The cast of "GYPSY: A Musical Fable" features Lauren Linn (Rose), Voni Kengla (Louise), Bill Rodman (Herbie), Chelsea Dacey (Dainty June), Ainsley Dahlstrom (Baby June), Madison Rella (Young Louise), Tyler Caisse (Tulsa), Kathy Wade (Tessie Tura), Marsha Karp (Mazeppa), Lisa DeAngelis (Electra/Miss Cratchitt), Mike Souney (Pop/Mr. Goldstone), Nick Ciasullo (Yonkers), Logan Moninari (L.A.), Natalie Campagnuolo, Arthur Canova, Jennifer Del Sole, Katie Kirtland, Chris Mora, Mateo Velasquez Maineri, Dana Rudnansky and Liani Torres.

The creative team includes Chris Coffey (Music Director), Erin Coffey (Choreographer), Oliver Kochol (Assistant Director/Stage Manager) and Dusty Radar (Lighting Designer).

"GYPSY: A Musical Fable" runs for three weeks only - July 26-August 10 (Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm, with a special Thursday performance on August 2 at 7:30pm) at The Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse, 59 West Main Street, Meriden, CT. Presented Cabaret Style with table seating, patrons are invited to bring their own dinner, drinks and snacks to enjoy! Tickets are $25 for Adults and $20 for Seniors (65+). Seating is extremely limited - so patrons are encouraged to buy in advance! Tickets may be purchased online at www.CastleCraig.org or over the phone by calling toll-free 1-800-838-3006.





