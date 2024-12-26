Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at A Contemporary Theatre of Connecticut

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is rated PG and will run from Thursday, February 6 through Sunday, March 9, 2025.
A.C.T. (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut has revealed the cast for their upcoming production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, directed by A.C.T. of CT's Grammy nominated Artistic Directed Daniel C. Levine.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is a timeless musical that tells the heartwarming and poignant story of Tevye, a poor milkman in the village of Anatevka, who struggles to uphold his family's Jewish traditions in the face of changing times. Featuring iconic songs like "If I Were a Rich Man," "Sunrise, Sunset," and "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," this beloved classic explores themes of love, family, and resilience. With its rich characters and universal message, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is an unforgettable journey filled with laughter, tears, and the enduring power of tradition.
A.C.T. of CT's Artistic Director Daniel C. Levine says, “Judaism has played a large role in my identity, and directing FIDDLER ON THE ROOF feels like an extension of my own story. From my great-grandfather's journey escaping persecution in Russia to the traditions I cherished growing up, the themes of resilience, family, and cultural pride resonate profoundly with me. While the show is undeniably a Jewish story, it is not a unique one—these struggles against persecution and the fight to preserve culture and identity are tragically still happening today. Our production is a timely one, reminding us of the need for empathy, understanding, and action in the face of ongoing atrocities.”
The production will star Danny Rothman as Tevye, Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Ariella Serur as Tzeitel, Daniel Kushner as Motel, Ruthy Froch as Hodel, Jed Feder as Perchik, Skye Gillespie as Chava, Tyler Donovan McCall as Fyedka, Lori Ada Jaroslow as Yente, James Zannelli as Lazar Wolf, Peyton Crim as Constable, and Howard Penhasik as Rabbi; and will feature Ashton Lambert, Zoe Mezoff, Sarah Milnamow, Ben Milan-Polisar, Val Moranto, Daniel Pahl, Emily Qualmann, Robert Rice, Leeanna Rubin, Luke Sabracos, Sammy Schechter, Cadence Siriani, Katie Snyder, Ryan Williams, Marek Zurowski.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is based on Sholem Aleichem stories by special permission of Arnold Perl and has a book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock, and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. The A.C.T. of CT production of will be directed by Daniel C. Levine, with music supervision/direction by A.C.T. of CT's Grammy nominated Bryan Perri. The shows choreographer will be Josh Assor, with scenic design by David Goldstein, costume design by Leslie Bernstein, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Jeff Sherwood, projection/video design by Camilla Tassi, wig/hair/makeup design by Carissa Thorlakson, and casting by The Casting Collaborative.
FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is rated PG and will run from Thursday, February 6 through Sunday, March 9, 2025. Performances are: Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.
