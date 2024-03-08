Cast Set For Stop/time Dance Theater's UNPACKING At Playhouse On Park

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



stop/time dance theater is Playhouse on Park's resident dance company; conceived, directed, and choreographed by Darlene Zoller. stop/time dance theater is gearing up to take the stage for their next annual production, UNPACKING, running March 13th - 24th.

We all carry around baggage, but when stop/time dance theater does, it leads to some interesting adventures. See what they unpack as the show unfolds and the music begins. Dancing, singing and all around fun have become the trademark of the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park, now in its 21st year.

Darlene Zoller is the Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Playhouse on Park, where she has directed PIPPIN, NUNSENSE, CHICAGO (Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World,) PINKALICIOUS, ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE,SWINGING ON A STAR and THAT HOLIDAY FEELING, SAY THINGS FUNNY, and choreographed; PIPPIN, INTO THE WOODS, THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS, IN THE HEIGHTS, A CHORUS LINE, HAIR, CABARET, PASSING STRANGE among others. She is the founder, director and choreographer of stop/time dance theater, the resident dance company of Playhouse on Park, now in its twentieth year. She was voted Best Director of a Musical/Broadway World for I'D RATHER BE DANCING. CT Critics Circle nominee for Best Choreographer for HAIR, ROCKIN' THE FOREST and IN THE HEIGHTS. She IS Mama D of MAMA D's OUTRAGEOUS ROMP; a grown ups only music, dance and comedy event-exclusive to the Playhouse. Social media followers know her as "the driveway lady" for having taught 450 consecutive days of WE'RE BETTER WHEN WE'RE DANCING dance classes online during the pandemic where she gathered a loyal following. Darlene is a former adjunct professor at the University of Hartford's Hartt School where she directed and choreographed CHICAGO and did the choreography for ON THE TWENTIETH CENTURY, THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE, SMILE, CURTAINS and NUNSENSE. She also teaches dance classes for adults at The 224 ECOSpace and is a dance/fitness instructor at Big Sky Fitness in Vernon.

UNPACKING features CT locals Lisa Caffyn (West Hartford), Jen Checovetes (Southington), Amanda Forker (Wethersfield), Ali Forman (West Hartford), Rick Fountain (West Hartford), Meredith Longo (West Hartford), Erica Misenti (South Windsor), Laurie Misenti (South Windsor), Tori Mooney (Vernon), Erica O'Keefe (Wolcott), Sheri Righi (Pittsfield, MA), Alicia Voukides (Tolland), and Courtney Woods (Ellington).

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for stop/time dance theater's UNPACKING, and range from $22.50-$45 (plus an additional $2.50 processing fee). Playhouse on Park subscribers save 20%. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Previews are on March 13th and 14th, with all tickets at $22.50 (plus an additional $2.50 processing fee). There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.