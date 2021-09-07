Cast Announced for TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR… At Playhouse On Park

TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR... is the first production of Playhouse on Park's 13th Main Stage Season. This production is directed by David Hammond, and it will run from September 22 - October 10, 2021.

Ishaq and Zeblyan are the last remaining Jews in Afghanistan. They share the only remaining synagogue that has not been destroyed by the Taliban. They share a mission to repopulate the Jewish community in Kabul. But they also hate each other. Can this Middle Eastern odd couple commit to one incredible act of faith to keep the diaspora alive without killing one other? A modern vaudeville full of schtick, sorrow, and survival.

David Hammond (Director) is Artistic Director Emeritus of PlayMakers Repertory Company and a former resident director for the American Conservatory Theater and the Yale Repertory Theatre. He has directed productions for the Roundabout Theater in New York, the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, and has taught on the faculties of the Juilliard School, The American Conservatory Theatre, the Yale School of Drama, and the New York University Graduate Acting Program at Tisch School of the Arts.

The cast includes Mitch Greenberg (Ishaq) Playhouse on Park: Mordechai A SHAYNA MAIDEL. An award-winning actor and audiobook narrator, Mr. Greenberg studied under Sanford Meisner, William Esper & Uta Hagen. Broadway: eleven shows, from HOLLYWOOD/UKRAINE (1980) to IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU and FIDDLER (2016).

Regional Theatre credits include Goodspeed: RAGS (2017), YOU NEVER KNOW and CUTMAN and Bob Ari (Zeblyan) Broadway and Off-Broadway: ACT ONE, FROST/NIXON, BELLS ARE RINGING, LAUGHTER ON THE 23RD FLOOR, PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE, DIE MOMMIE DIE. Regional: Denver Theatre Center THE GREAT LEAP; George St. Playhouse RED, MY NAME IS ASHER LEV. T.V.: MADAME SECRETARY, MANIFEST, BLINDSPOT, ELEMENTARY, VEEP, THE GOOD WIFE, all three LAW & ORDERs.

Tickets are now on sale for TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR... and range from $40-$50. Student and Senior discounts are available. Student Rush is $10 (cash only), available 15 minutes prior to curtain. Previews are on September 22 and 23, with all tickets at $20. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday.

Alternatively, you can save 20% on your TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR ticket(s) by becoming a subscriber! Five and six show subscriptions are currently on sale for 20% off! Playhouse on Park patrons often choose to subscribe because of the many benefits subscribers receive. TWO JEWS WALK INTO A WAR is produced in partnership with The Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Hartford and the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.

COVID-19 Policy: All patrons must be fully vaccinated. Vaccination card, government issued ID, and masks are required for all patrons. For Playhouse on Park's full COVID-19 Policy, please visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.