Capital Classics Theatre Company Presents 7th Year Of Shakespeare Book Club Begins

The Capital Classics Theatre Company will focus on POWER for the seventh "semester" of its popular "Shakespeare Book Club." All are welcome for this free, 9-month discussion series. The Noah Webster Library will determine whether events are held on Zoom or in person at their 20 South Main Street location in West Hartford, CT.

The theme for this year's Shakespeare Book Club series is "Shakespeare - A Passion for Power." Each session will focus on specific Shakespeare characters with a passion for power: kings, queens, soldiers, senators, lovers, and more. Each session begins at 7:00 p.m. and will combine group discussions and readings by Book Club participants from that month's play.

2020 - 2021 DATES & TOPICS FOR DISCUSSIONS:

Monday, October 5 (7PM)

Queen Margaret from Henry VI, Part 1-3 through Richard III

Monday, November 2 (7PM)

Petruchio with his boys and Kate; and Bianca with her suitors and father, from The Taming of the Shrew

Monday, December 7 (7PM)

Regan and Goneril from King Lear

Monday, January 4 (7PM)

Titus, Saturninus, Marcus Andronicus, Lucius, and others from Titus Andronicus

Monday, February 1 (7PM)

Soldiers and generals from Troilus & Cressida

Monday, March 1 (7PM)

Prospero, Antonio, and Sebastian; and Caliban, Stephano, and Trinculo from The Tempest

Monday, April 5 (7PM)

The conspirators from Julius Caesar

Monday, May 3 (7PM)

That famous couple from Macbeth

Monday, June 7 (7PM)

Duke Frederick from As You Like It, which Capital Classics will stage for the 30th anniversary of the Greater Hartford Shakespeare Festival

Whether it's your first Shakespeare play or you've been a fan of the Bard your whole life, all are welcome to join the lively Shakespeare Book Club conversations. Discussions are moderated by Geoffrey Sheehan, Capital Classics artistic associate and theatre professor at Housatonic Community College. Discussions are free of charge and open to fans of all ages and levels of experience.

Be sure to email info@capitalclassics.org or bard@westhartfordlibrary.org to be added to the Book Club invite list. That way, you can get all of the details on whether the event will be in person or on Zoom. Other details available at www.CapitalClassics.org or http://bit.ly/ShakespeareClub.

Sessions will either be held online on Zoom or in the Library Meeting Room of the Noah Webster Library, 20 South Main Street in West Hartford, at 7 p.m. on the first Monday of each month. No registration is needed to attend. You may bring your own covered beverage or quiet snack to the meeting room - and your Isham Garage parking ticket will even be validated in the Library Meeting Room before the discussion.

