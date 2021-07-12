CRY IT OUT to be Presented by The Windham Theatre Guild

The Windham Theatre Guild will present their first live show for 2021 in Willimantic's Burton Leavitt Theatre...it's Cry It Out by Molly Smith-Metzler, opening Friday, July 23rd, 2021.

A comedy with dark edges, Cry It Out takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the power of female friendship, the dilemma of going back to work, and the effect class has on parenthood in America.

Performances are Friday and Saturday, July 24th and 25th at 7:30pm and Sunday, July 25th at 2pm. All tickets are $10 (plus a $1.00 processing fee). Purchase tickets at windhamtheatreguild.org or call 860-423-2245. Tickets will also be available at the door. No refunds.

Performance guidelines: Per CDC guidance, masks are optional for fully vaccinated audience members, but strongly encouraged for unvaccinated audience members. Full seating will be available with no social distancing. The bar will be open before the show and during intermission.

For more information, call 860-423-2245 or visit windhamtheatreguild.org.