CLYDE'S by Lynn Nottage to be Presented at TheaterWorks Hartford in July

Performances of Clyde’s will take place July 7–30, 2023.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

TheaterWorks Hartford will present Cylde’s by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat, Ruined). Directed by Mikael Burke,Clyde’s runs July 7–30, 2023 at TheaterWorks Hartford’s historic home, located at 233 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here.

A truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at reclaiming their lives. Even as the shop’s tough-as-nails owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the crew is given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich.

Director Mikael Burke remarked, “Clyde’s is a delicious workplace comedy that reminds us that a great sandwich is so much more than just the sum of its parts. The play asks: Are we just the products of our mistakes, or is it possible to transcend them to become something more? This funny, touching, and tasty tale shows us that while it’s easy to give up on ourselves when the world tells us we should, we must remember to love ourselves fully—mistakes and all—to free ourselves from our own prisons of self-hate. We, too, are more than just the sum of our parts.”

Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero commented, “Clyde’s has everything that audiences as TheaterWorks Hartford love: great writing, funny, entertaining, intimate and relatable, and it encourages important conversations in the community. I have been wanting to bring director Mikael Burke to TheaterWorks Hartford since we first spoke almost two years ago. A Chicago-based director, his taste and approach completely aligns with our brand and mission. Mikael’s very talented design team is comprised of other Chicago-based theater artists as well as artists from other parts of the country - all completely new to our audiences… it’s a “recipe” for some exciting new work on our stage.”

The cast for Clyde’s includes Ayanna Bria Bakari as Letitia, Michael Chenevert as Montrellous, Samuel María Gómez as Rafael, David T. Patterson as Jason, and Latonia Phipps as Clyde.

The creative team includes Collette Pollard (Set Design), Alexis Carrie (Costume Design), Eric Watkins (Lighting Design), Christie Chiles Twillie (Sound Design), Delena Bradley (Associate Set Design), TBD Casting / Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA (Casting Director), Rob Ruggiero (Producing Artistic Director), Mike Lenaghan (Director of Production), and Nicole Wiegert (Production Stage Manager).

Performances of Clyde’s will take place July 7–30, 2023 at TheaterWorks Hartford’s historic home, located at 233 Pearl Street, Hartford, CT. Critics are welcome starting Thursday, July 14 which serves as the official opening. The performance schedule is Tuesdays through Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2:30pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm with no 2:30pm performance on July 8 and no 8pm performance on July 29th. Tickets are priced at $25–$65. All tickets can be purchased online at www.twhartford.org or by calling 860.527.7838.


The running time is 1 hour, 35 minutes with no intermission.
 

TheaterWorks Hartford no longer requires proof of vaccination. The theater's full Covid Policy can be found here.


Please visit www.twhartford.org for more information.
 




