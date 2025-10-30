CLUE Comes To Waterbury’s Palace Theater In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CLUE, the murder mystery comedy inspired by the Hasbro board game and adapted from the 1985 Paramount Pictures film, will play Waterbury’s Palace Theater from December 16 through December 18, 2025.

Led by Broadway Director Casey Hushion (Associate Director of Mean Girls and The Prom, Associate Resident Director of Aladdin), the production follows six guests who assemble at Boddy Manor for an unforgettable night of murder, blackmail, and mystery. CLUE combines slapstick comedy and suspense in a fast-paced adaptation that asks: was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife, or Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench?

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

The cast includes Sarah Mackenzie Baron as Mrs. White, Adam Brett as Wadsworth, Camille Capers as Miss Scarlet, Nate Curlott as Colonel Mustard, Joseph Dalfonso as Mr. Boddy and others, TJ Lamando as Mr. Green, Madeline Raube as Mrs. Peacock, AT Sanders as The Cook and others, Zoie Tannous as Yvette, Kebron Woodfin as the Cop and others, and Kyle Yampiro as Professor Plum. Understudies include Thomas Netter, Allison Masulis, Taylor Tveten, and Layne Roate.

CLUE is written by Sandy Rustin, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Original music is by Michael Holland.

The production features scenic design by Lee Savage, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Ryan J. O’Gara, sound design by Jeff Human, and hair, wig, and makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Saki Kawamura serves as Associate Director, Robert Westley as Fight Choreographer, and Whitley Theatrical as Casting Director. Jenna Wadleigh is Production Stage Manager, and Laurence Christopher is Company Manager.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

The CLUE franchise began in 1949 with the creation of the board game Cluedo. Now owned and published by Hasbro, the game has sold more than 200 million copies worldwide. The 1985 film adaptation directed by Jonathan Lynn developed a devoted following and continues to attract new audiences.

The second North American tour of CLUE is produced by Work Light Productions and LME Productions. The play was originally produced at Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope, Pennsylvania, under the leadership of Alexander Fraser, Robyn Goodman, and Josh Fiedler, and was developed by Cleveland Play House under Laura Kepley, Artistic Director, and Kevin Moore, Managing Director.

ABOUT THE PALACE THEATER

Located in downtown Waterbury, Connecticut, the Palace Theater is a 501(c)(3) non-profit performing arts center with a mission to preserve and operate the historic venue as a hub for cultural activity and educational outreach serving diverse audiences.

For more information, visit palacetheaterct.org.