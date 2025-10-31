CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS Celebrates its 13th Season at TheaterWorks Hartford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Connecticut's favorite twisted holiday returns to TheaterWorks Hartford for its 13th season on the naughty list. Conceived and directed by Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero, CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS features work from six playwrights, each adding their own spin to the canon of holiday traditions past. This year's 13th anniversary production stars Jen Cody, Richard Kline (Three's Company) returning as “The Bartender,” and features Matthew McGloin making his TWH debut as “The Man.”

CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS features new and exciting surprises for 2025! It's Christmas Eve in a rundown local bar. Expecting a silent night, the bartender finds himself mixing drinks for a parade of surprising guests - children from your favorite Christmas specials and movies - now all grown up. Join them as they pour out their Christmas woes in this delightful parody.



When talking about this year's 13th anniversary production, Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero said “I grew up watching Three's Company, so it's especially great to have Richard Kline back 'behind the bar' this year! His work on that series, and in many sitcoms that defined my childhood, shows that he has the craft and the sense of humor to bring something exciting to the role. I'm also thrilled to have Jen Cody back for yet another year! She makes the process so much fun and has definitely become a ‘fan favorite' of TheaterWorks audiences. We also have a new actor set to the play the male-identifying characters, Matthew McGloin, making his TWH debut, plus a few new surprises in store for our lucky 13th year!”



CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS is an offbeat collection of twisted holiday tales by John Cariani, Jenn Harris, Jeffrey Hatcher, Jacques Lamarre, Edwin Sánchez, and Matt Wilkas. It is not part of the 25/26 subscription season.

CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS runs November 25 - December 21, 2025. Showtimes are Tuesdays - Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 4pm and 8pm, and Sundays at 2:30pm and 6:30pm. Tickets range from $25-$70 (fees not included).