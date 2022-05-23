Broadway Method Academy Announces 2022 Stephen Sondheim Award Nominees
The program's mission is to recognize excellence in high school musical theater.
Broadway Method Academy, in association with the Shubert Theatre of New Haven and Sacred Heart University's Theater Arts Department has announced the nominees for the fifth annual Stephen Sondheim Awards. The black-tie gala will take place on June 6 at 7:30 pm at the Shubert Theatre in New Haven, CT. The program's mission is to recognize excellence in high school musical theater.
"We are thrilled to return to the Shubert Theatre for another fantastic ceremony, celebrating the best that high school musical theater has to offer," said Deane. "We are looking forward to bringing some of Broadway's brightest talents to share this special night with the next generation of musical theater performers." Over the next two weeks BMA will utilize their social media channels to announce the Broadway presenters.
Over the past eight months, a panel of judges from the industry attended performances by the following twenty-five high schools:
Amity High School
Berlin High School
Bethel High School
Brien McMahon High School
Cheshire High School
Conard High School
Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School
Darien High School
East Lyme High School
Hopkins School
Immaculate High School
Lyme - Old Lyme High School
Montville High School
Sacred Heart Academy
Shelton High School
South Kingstown High School
St. Luke's School
Stonington High School
Suffield Academy
Trumbull High School
Valley Regional High School
West Warwick High School
Wilbur Cross High School
William H. Hall High School
Wilton High School
The panel of judges was comprised of performing arts educators, entertainment professionals and Broadway performers & designers. On May 21, these judges met for a final discussion and a review of highlights from each high school performance to subsequently create nominations.
The nominees for the 2022 Stephen Sondheim Awards are:
Costume Design
Kayla Gzyms, Megan Loiacano, Kylee Taylor - Seussical - Shelton High School
Logan Keys & Leah Katz - Mamma Mia - Amity High School
Hailey Marte & Kendall O'Hoppe - The Addams Family - Darien High School
Scenic Design
Tyler Chamberland & Michael Vignone - Into the Woods - Berlin High School
Josh Murphy - Spelling Bee - William H Hall High School
Daniella Rerrarro; Savannah Weisbruch - Holiday Inn - Sacred Heart Academy
Kaylee Zawadowski- Freaky Friday - Wilbur Cross High School
Lighting Design
Nathan Auten - Footloose - Trumbull High School
Tyler Chamberland - Into the Woods - Berlin High School
Best Supporting Actor
Calvin Delude - Cinderella's Prince - Into the Woods - Berlin High School
Ty Eveland - Enjolras - Les Misérables - Hopkins School
Robert Farbman - Harry Bright - Mamma Mia - Amity High School
Alijah Gopalakrishnan - Grimsby - The Little Mermaid - Valley Regional High School
Trent Hieber - The Monster - Young Frankenstein - Suffield Academy
Noah Miller - The Mysterious Man - Into the Woods - Berlin High School
Ben Spaeth - Douglas Panch - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - William H Hall High School
Best Supporting Actress
Ruth Brown - Jack's Mother - Into the Woods - Berlin High School
Talia Chang - Gavroche - Les Miserables - Hopkins School
Brooke DellaRoca & Chase Conrad - Flotsam & Jetsam - The Little Mermaid - Valley Regional High School
Lara Cruzado - Trix the Aviatrix - The Drowsy Chaperone - Bethel High School
Margot DePeugh - Brooke Wyndam - Legally Blonde - Wilton High School
Cessa Lewis - Mary Sunshine - Chicago - St. Luke's School
Imani Okech - Louise Badger - Holiday Inn - Sacred Heart Academy
Áine Saranich - Sour Kangaroo - Seussical - Shelton High School
Selena Zamora - Sister Mary Lazarus - Sister Act - Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School
Best Actor
Riley Finn - Robert Martin - The Drowsy Chaperone - Bethel High School
Cameron Hoskins - Willard Hewitt - Footloose - Conard High School
August Kittleson - WIlliam Barfee - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - William H Hall High School
Luke Ryan - Gomez Addams - The Addams Family - Darien High School
Declan Smith - Ren McCormack - Footloose - Conard High School
Ben Souza - Horton the Elephant - Seussical - Shelton High School
Ajibola Keeme Tajudeen - Eddie - Sister Act - Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School
Eli Wiener - Frederick Frankenstein - Young Frankenstein - Suffield Academy
Best Actress
Maya Giampaolo - Boy/Jojo - Seussical - Shelton High School
Alexa Hartman - Jo March - Little Women - Montville High School
Rachel Kearse - Deloris Van Cartier - Sister Act - Cooperative Arts and Humanities High School
Zola Kneeland - Tanya - Mamma Mia - Amity High School
Nina Laverty - Ellie Blake - Freaky Friday - Wilbur Cross High School
Morgan Lindell - Morticia Addams - The Addams Family - Darien High School
Kate McPadden - Gertrude McFuzz - Seussical - Shelton High School
Allison Mele - Janet Van de Graff - The Drowsy Chaperone - Bethel High School
Best Choreography
John Carter - Chicago - Cheshire High School
Emily Frangipane - The Addams Family - Darien High School
Andrea Kennedy - Mamma Mia - Amity High School
Ally Rocco - Young Frankenstein - Suffield Academy
Katherine Sedlock - Seussical - Shelton High School
Erin Sousa -Stanley - Once Upon A Mattress - Stonington High School
Rae Janeil Sutherland - Footloose - Conard High School
Best Direction
Thomas Dugan - Young Frankenstein - Suffield Academy
Robert & Andrea Kennedy - Mamma Mia - Amity High School
Hunter Parker - Footloose - Conard High School
Katherine Sedlock, Justin Zenchuk, and Fiona Bryson - Seussical - Shelton High School
Tim Sorensen - The Addams Family - Darien High School
Ingrid Walsh - The Little Mermaid - Valley Regional High School
Best Musical
Mamma Mia - Amity High School
Footloose - Conard High School
The Addams Family - Darien High School
Seussical - Shelton High School
Young Frankenstein - Suffield Academy
The Little Mermaid - Valley Regional High School
The SpongeBob Musical - West Warwick High School
The Awards evening will also feature the presentation of special achievement awards. In addition to the presentation of the awards, we will be honoring all student stage managers.
Tickets for the gala are $35 per person and are currently on-sale through the Shubert box office or Ticketmaster.
The gala will be music directed by Jesse Kissel and will feature choreography by Julie Kavanagh and direction by Julie Kavanagh and Kimberly Jenna Simon.
Broadway Method Academy is a non-profit organization that offers a premier musical theatre-training program and provides the essential tools for young artists in acting, singing, and dancing. BMA also connects children and teens that are passionate about the arts with some of Broadway's top talents and guest instructors. BMA's goal is to create a thriving artistic atmosphere where students can create lasting friendships and develop skills they will use forever.