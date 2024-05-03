Broadway Bound Theatre Festival Unveils 2024 Season Featuring Seven New Plays

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Bound Theatre Festival in partnership with The Town Players of Connecticut has revealed its 2024 season this summer at the Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park in New Canaan.

"Our first year in Connecticut, we're pleased to offer something for everyone," BBTF Festival Director Lenore Skomal said. "We're so proud to host seven new playwrights, representing states from the West Coast to our home state, everything from comedies, dramadies to allegorical tales. Bringing talented new voices to the stage is our passion and this should prove our finest year yet."

"TPNC is thrilled to be hosting Broadway Bound Theatre Festival at the Powerhouse Theatre. As a community theater, it's a great opportunity to offer our patrons new, original plays by up-and-coming playwrights," TPNC Co-President Patricia Spugani said.

"We're renowned for top-quality productions and pride ourselves in making all feel like a part of our extended theatre family. This year is no exception," TPNC Creative Director Deborah Burke said. Tickets on sale May 27.

BBTF 2024 SEASON:

FAMILY VACATION by Lily Ayotte (Boston)

Grandma Emily has finally died. At her funeral, her family is forced to cope with her legacy-the dysfunctional relationships she's left behind. Grief turns to relief and their pain is turned inside out as the pretense is stripped away. Will they be able to come to grips with truth and find hope or will Grandma end up having the last word?

FLAGS by Tom Mullen (New Orleans)

Chaos reigns near the end of the War in the Pacific so Gabriel sheds his wings to lead a band of Marines at Okinawa, thinking America to be the last, best hope for humanity. But when the platoon realizes the flag-raising at Iwo Jima was a publicity stunt, designed to sell war bonds, they begin to question the righteousness of their cause. The women they've left behind cope with an uncertain future as their homeland teeters on the edge of bankruptcy. With their able-bodied men fighting overseas, the women's lives and their dreams are in limbo.

IT'S NOT YOU by Brian Mulhern (Rhode Island)

Radio funnyman and serial dater Neil Doyle longs for a life partner, but can't seem to break his habit of manipulating would-be girlfriends into breaking up with him. When he finally meets the woman of his dreams, he finds himself forced with a decision: Grapple with his deep-seated fears of commitment from the past or live out the rest of his life alone.

PANDAEMONIUM by Alex McFarlane (Connecticut)

Divorcees Judith and Telfer find themselves stuck in the unfortunate situation of being together again - in Hell, located deep in a labyrinth of tunnels in the substrata of Grand Central Station. Against her better judgment, Judith entertains a soul pact with Satan, who wants her to rekindle her relationship with her ex in order to unfold his ungodly plan here on earth. If she's successful, there will be Hell to pay.

PROJECT SANKOFA by Karl Obrian Williams (NYC)

Shawn Thompson is on a journey, whether he knows it or not. The soon-to-be-21-year old seeks answers about his cultural and personal past in order to understand his present and ultimately his future. By his side, to challenge and guide him, are African Elders Abebi, Shomari, Xola and Anan. Their goal? To help him find the answer to his question: Who am I?

THE ABBEY by Garrett Bates (Louisville)

Lost in his post-pandemic grief, a recent widower is sent on a silent retreat after a near tragedy shocks his loved ones into action. In the unexpected space of a Trappist monastery, Sam is met by the important voices in his life, as well as some quirky monks and a fellow traveler on her own journey of healing. Together, they encourage Sam to see that his new reality will require him to choose a new path forward without leaving old loves behind.

WHAT'S DONE IS DONE by Alan Richards (Colorado)

Ex-spouses Marty and Kay meet for a final time after years of being apart. As they reminisce about their relationship and reconcile sins of the past, the presence looms heavy over both their heads, as Marty has a proposition for Kay that causes them both to reconsider the present.

The Festival runs from Thursday, Aug. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024. Please check out www.broadwayboundfest.com for performance dates and times and more information about this yearly festival devoted to developing new playwrights and their work. Tickets available May 27, 2024 at www.tpnc.org.

