Brief Cameo Productions To Present THE DROWSY CHAPERONE In Concert

Brief Cameo Productions has announced its Fifth Anniversary production: The Drowsy Chaperone: In Concert. The concert is scheduled to perform February 21st and 22nd, 2025 at 7pm and February 23rd at 5pm.

Coming off of last January's staged reading of Master Class, the Brief Cameo artistic team were looking for a show to celebrate the company's fifth anniversary. "Brief Cameo is, at its heart, a way for this team of creatives to celebrate musical theatre," said Jim Clark, Brief Cameo Co-Founder and Producer, and director of Drowsy Chaperone. "And what better show than The Drowsy Chaperone, a celebration of one man's favorite obscure piece of musical theatre, to help us celebrate our love of the art form?"

Originally opening on Broadway in 2006, The Drowsy Chaperone has a score by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison, and Book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar. The comedy features Man in Chair, a theater fan who shares the record album of his favorite musical with the audience. As this hilarious parody of 1920s Broadway musicals comes to life onstage, Brief Cameo will put its patented concert staging spin on the piece, showcasing local and regional talent and putting the focus back on the words and music.

The Drowsy Chaperone cast will also feature several returning Brief Cameo Productions cast members: Bryan Quinn (BCP's Sunday in the Park...) as Man in Chair, Cory Candelet (Ragtime and Sunday...) as George, Jacob Iglitzin (Master Class) as Feldzieg, Nathan Russo (Ragtime, Sunday..., and Master Class) as Gangster #1, and Bryan Songy (Ragtime and Sunday...) as Aldolpho. Joining the company for the first time are Rebecca Ellis as Mrs. Tottendale, Tom Marks as Underling, Ethan Smith as Robert Martin, Olivia Fenton as Kitty, Benjamin Wambeke as Gangster #2, Sarah Warrick as Janet Van De Graaff, Samantha Rae Bass as Trix, and Melissa McLean as The Drowsy Chaperone. The Drowsy Chaperone Production Team features Director Jim Clark (BCP Producer), Musical Director Jill Brunelle (BCP Resident Musical Director), Production Designer/Assistant Director Alan Piotrowicz (BCP Associate Producer), Costume Designer Kathleen Santomasso, Choreographer Jordan Adams, Production Assistant Galen Donovan, and Stage Manager Holly Price.

Performances of The Drowsy Chaperone will take place at The Centerbrook Meeting House, 51 Main Street, Centerbrook, CT.

Tickets are $30 (general admission) and can be purchased via the company's website - www.briefcameoproductions.com. Patrons can also find information about sponsoring the production via the website.

The Drowsy Chaperone is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

