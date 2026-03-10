Playhouse on Park to Host Panel Exploring the Humanity of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

🎭 NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Playhouse on Park will host a free panel discussion: “The Man Behind the Movement: The Humanity of Faith, Power, and Vulnerability in Public Leadership.” The panel will take place at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford on Monday, March 16. The evening commences with a wine and cheese reception at 6, followed by panel and Q&A session at 7, concluding with dessert at 8:30 pm.

The panel discussion is held in conjunction with playwright Katori Hall’s THE MOUNTAINTOP running at Playhouse on Park March 4-22. THE MOUNTAINTOP imagines the final night of Martin Luther King Jr. at the Lorraine Motel, blending historical reality with speculative and spiritual elements. The play complicates our understanding of leadership by presenting King not as a monument, but as a man—tired, flawed, funny, afraid, faithful. This panel discussion will take a deeper look at Dr. Martin Luther King, the man.

The panel will be moderated by Jay Williams, President & CEO of the Greater Hartford Gives Foundation (formerly the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving).

Panelists Include:

VANESSA ROBERTS AVERY – Partner at McCarter & English and former U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut.

REV. SHAWN FISHER – Pastor of Bloomfield Congregational Church and a community leader with expertise in Culture Transformation and Innovation.

REV. DR. BARBARA E. HEADLEY – Pastor of Zion Community Baptist Church in Springfield, MA. Rev. Dr. Headley also served as the first African American and the first female Deputy Chaplain of the Connecticut State Senate for 17 years.

CHIEF JUSTICE RAHEEM L. MULLINS – Chief Justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court and the youngest person to be appointed to the position of Chief Justice.

JEFFREY O. G. OGBAR, PH.D., – Author; Founder, Center for the Study of Popular Music, UConn; Professor of History, UConn.

Panel admission is free. RSVP required by contacting Playhouse on Park at BoxOffice@playhousetheatregroup.org or 860-523-5900 Ext. 10.