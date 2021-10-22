Bradford Blake's WRECK THE HALLS is Coming to The Sherman Playhouse This Holiday Season

On November 26, The Sherman Playhouse will present Bradford Blake's hilarious holiday musical revue, WRECK THE HALLS, directed by Brad Blake with musical direction by Charles Smith.

Nothing is sacred in this SLAY ride of adult humor that rips the shiny bows and pretty wrapping off the holiday season. The show features two acts of music-filled satire and burlesque that turn the last quarter of the calendar belly up. And audiences should be warned - they'll never look at Kris Kringle the same way again (Warning: Due to adult humor, WRECK THE HALLS is not recommended for the younger elves).

The cast will be composed of many local favorites who have previously appeared in productions of WRECK THE HALLS all over Fairfield County. Featured in this production are Anya Caravella (Brookfield), Bret Bisaillon (Prospect), T. Sean Maher (Stratford), Jessica Smith (New Fairfield), Priscilla Squiers and Alexis Vournazos (both Danbury)

For the safety of our audience and performers, The Sherman Playhouse will be following local and national theater protocols regarding COVID-19. Audience members will be required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks during the performances. Questions can be directed to information@shermanplayers.org.

WRECK THE HALLS runs November 26, 27, December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. There will be two 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on December 5 and 12. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students.

Reservations can be made online at shermanplayers.org or by calling the box office at (860) 354-3622.

The Sherman Playhouse is a non-Equity theatre company located at 5 Route 39 North (next to the firehouse) in Sherman, CT.