BWW TV: Highlights From From A CONNECTICUT CHRISTMAS CAROL At Goodspeed Musicals

Goodspeed Musicals presents A Connecticut Christmas Carol - the musical treat infused with Connecticut flavor by LJ Fecho and Michael O'Flaherty. Perfect for the holidays, A Connecticut Christmas Carol, the family-friendly take on the Dickens classic, runs at The Terris Theatre through December 28, 2019.

Some of the most beloved storytellers in Connecticut history come alive for a yuletide gathering you won't forget. Famed actor and local legend William Gillette leaves his castle on the Connecticut River to adapt Dickens' holiday classic. Local heroes Mark Twain, P.T. Barnum and more make spirited appearances opposite Gillette's Scrooge in a highly theatrical twist on a family favorite. Custom-made for Goodspeed with all-original music, here's a tuneful, heartfelt confection spiced with plenty of Nutmeg State flavor to sweeten your season.

Visit www.goodspeed.org for detailed performance schedule.





